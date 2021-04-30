McGrath captains Leinster as Ross Byrne starts at out-half against La Rochelle

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has named Luke McGrath as captain for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle at Stade Marcel-Deflandre [KO 3pm Irish time, BT Sport].

With Johnny Sexton missing due to a head injury, McGrath will lead the team as Ross Byrne starts at out-half in his place for what will be his 100th Leinster appearance.

Scrum-half Rowan Osborne could make his Champions Cup debut off the bench, which also includes Ciarán Frawley after his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, La Rochelle have been able to name Kiwi pair Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West as their starting halfbacks after they overcame injury issues, while Jules Plisson is also back to provide out-half cover from the bench.

South African flanker Wiaan Liebenberg comes into the team in place of Kevin Gourdon.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Scott Fardy

20. Ryan Baird

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Rory O’Loughlin

La Rochelle:

15. Brice Dulin

14. Dillin Leyds

13. Geoffrey Doumayrou

12. Levani Botia

11. Raymond Rhule

10. Ihaia West

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

1. Reda Wardi

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Uini Atonio

4. Romain Sazy (captain)

5. Will Skelton

6. Gregory Alldritt

7. Wiaan Liebenberg

8. Victor Vito

Replacements:

16. Facundo Bosch

17. Dany Priso

18. Arthur Joly

19. Thomas Lavault

20. Kevin Gourdon

21. Arthur Retiere

22. Jules Plisson

23. Pierre Aguillon

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].