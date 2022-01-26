Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Leinster football finals set for historic Croke Park double-header in 2022

This will be the first time that the provincial finals will share the same venue.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 7:49 PM
37 minutes ago 994 Views 1 Comment
Meath's Vikki Wall and Dublin's Brian Fenton.
THE LEINSTER LADIES and men’s senior football finals will be staged as a double-header in Croke Park later this year.

A joint statement from Leinster GAA and Leinster LGFA this evening announced that the two deciders will be held on 28 May. It will be a historic occasion as the two provincial finals will share the same venue for the first time.

It also marks a major development for the relationship between the GAA and LGFA associations following a number of successful double-headers which have previously taken place during the National League.

“We are only too delighted to co-host our Provincial Final with the Leinster LGFA,” Cathaoirleach Comhairle Laighean Pat Teehan said following the announcement.

“This year it so happened that both our fixture dates coincided perfectly and when Leinster LGFA made the request for a double header it was one, we were happy to facilitate.

“We look forward now, to what will be a great day of exposure for both codes.”

Úachtarain Leinster LGFA Trina Murray added:

“It’s with delight and anticipation as we look forward to being part of a Double Header in Croke Park on Saturday 28 May, staging our TG4 senior Leinster final alongside the Leinster GAA football final.

“I would like to thank Leinster GAA, Chairperson, Pat Teehan for affording us this opportunity to play our Senior Final in Croke Park. It will be significantly and extensively appreciated by our players and supporters considering we have lived the past two years in uncertain and strange times.

“This news is positive and uplifting and we look forward to teaming up with Leinster GAA for what will be the highlight of our calendar year”.

Further details regarding fixtures will be released at a later date.

About the author:

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

