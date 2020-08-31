This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Leinster not ruling Ryan, Leavy and Furlong out of returns against Munster

The tighthead prop has been dealing with a back issue in recent weeks.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 31 Aug 2020, 1:33 PM
LEINSTER HAVE NOT ruled out returns for James Ryan and Dan Leavy from injury for Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium, while tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong remains a doubt due to a back injury.

Ryan suffered a shoulder injury during pre-season and subsequently underwent surgery but has made a swift recovery and featured in the warm-up before Leinster’s win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

dan-leavy Dan Leavy during Leinster's warm-up on Saturday evening. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster’s latest injury update says the Ireland international lock “will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his involvement against Munster.”

Leavy is in the same bracket, having also featured in Saturday’s warm-up as he nears his return from the long-term and complicated knee injury he suffered last year in the Champions Cup quarter-final win against Ulster.

It would still be a surprise if Leavy is launched straight back into action in a semi-final encounter but Leinster say they will make a final decision on his availability later this week.

Meanwhile, Ireland prop Furlong’s fitness remains uncertain due to the back injury that has prevented him from featuring in Leinster’s restarted season over the last two weekends.

james-ryan-and-hugh-hogan James Ryan and Hugh Hogan at the Aviva Stadium last weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster say Furling is due to be “reviewed later this week regarding involvement against Munster following his return from a back injury.”

Rhys Ruddock will be available after coming through his return from a quadriceps injury against Ulster unscathed.

Wing Fergus McFadden has stepped up his rehabilitation from a calf injury and is now back running but he won’t be fit for Friday night, while Dave Kearney has also been ruled out with his hamstring injury.

Adam Byrne [hamstring], Conor O’Brien [hamstring], and Vakh Abdaladze [back] are all still facing several months of rehabilitation from their injuries. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

