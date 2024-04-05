Ross Byrne starts and Hugo Keenan returns in Leinster team to face Leicester Tigers

ROSS BYRNE HAS won the battle to start at out-half in Leinster’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Leicester Tigers at Aviva Stadium tomorrow [KO 8pm, RTÉ/TNT Sports].

Byrne’s younger brother, Harry, is named on the bench following an impressive showing in the URC win over the Bulls last weekend.

Leinster are strong favourites to advance against the Tigers, with Leo Cullen naming 13 Ireland internationals in his starting XV.

Garry Ringrose misses out through injury, while Ciarán Frawley returns on the Leinster bench.

Hugo Keenan is also back following a hip injury, starting at fullback as Jordan Larmour shifts to the wing. James Lowe completes the back three.

Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne continue their midfield partnership, with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park starting in the half-backs.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form an all-Ireland front row, lining out together for the first time since returning from the Six Nations, with Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Caelan Doris captains the team at number eight, with Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier also named in the back row.

Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy and Michael Ala’alatoa provide front row cover off the bench, with Jason Jenkins and Jack Conan also named among the replacements.

Ben Murphy is the replacement scrum-half, with Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley completing the matchday 23.

England international George Martin and Wales star Tommy Reffell miss out for Leicester Tigers.

38,000 tickets have been sold for tomorrow’s game in Dublin.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Jack Conan

21. Ben Murphy

22. Harry Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Leicester Tigers:

15. Jamie Shillcock

14. Freddie Steward

13. Dan Kelly

12. Solomone Kata

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

10. Handré Pollard

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. James Cronin

2. Julián Montoya (capt)

3. Dan Cole

4. Harry Wells

5. Kyle Hatherell

6. Hanro Liebenberg

7. Olly Cracknell

8: Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16: Charlie Clare

17: Francois van Wyk

18: Will Hurd

19: Finn Carnduff

20: Emeka Ilione

21: Tom Whiteley

22: Phil Cokanasiga

23: Mike Brown

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR)