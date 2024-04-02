'There’s boys that haven’t won anything yet in Leinster colours, so they're really hungry'

THE INJURY UPDATE issued by Leinster Rugby yesterday was meatier than the province’s supporters would like.

Ahead of their must-win Champions Cup knockout date with Leicester Tigers on Saturday [KO 8pm, RTÉ/TNT], key players in the form of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath, and Jimmy O’Brien were all listed in the TBC bracket, with their availability for the round of 16 fixture not to be decided until later in the week.

Even for a club with the resources of Leinster, it’s a significant list, but the province are hopeful that at least some of those Ireland internationals will hit their markers as the week progresses.

“There was a few of the boys out, running around today [Monday],” said assistant coach Andrew Goodman, speaking at Leinster’s training base in UCD yesterday.

The HIA boys will just follow the graduated return to play [protocols], they’ve a different situation there, Garry [Ringrose] was out running around, doing a bit today. JR [James Ryan] is a little bit longer.

“Most of the boys were out doing some form of training, we’ll see how they go.

“Some of them have got enough experience up over the years, some of them with different injuries are going to have to run and things like that. There’s various levels of injury and experience there, you’d back a lot of those guys to come into the game.”

After last Friday’s impressive URC win against the Bulls, things ramp up again for Leinster this week as they look to keep their Champions Cup ambitions alive.

Leinster assistant coaches Jacques Nienaber and Andrew Goodman. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Leo Cullen’s side will be strong favourites to advance against a Tigers team they’ve beaten across each of the last three seasons – most recently winning 27-10 at Welford Road in this year’s pool stages – but there is no doubt the pressure rises on weeks like this.

It’s closing in on six years since the province last tasted European success, with Leinster steamrolling their way through the competition before falling short in the final in both of the last two seasons.

There’s boys that haven’t won anything yet in Leinster colours so they are really hungry to week on week get themselves ready a best they can so they can go out and perform the way they know they can.

“We’ve had a great day today to set us up. Day one and two are a massive part of how we perform on the Saturday so there was lots of good information that we got through and same again tomorrow to set up the week.

“We know we have to be at our best to win these games. Look, 16 teams are desperate to win this competition and we’re in a final this week.

“We’re not looking ahead of this game because we know this is knock-out football now so we’ve got to be at our best come Saturday.

“We’ve got massive respect for Leicester and the way they play, they’ve got a clear DNA, they’re all so clear around how they play and attack the game, so Monday, Tuesday are really important days to set up a great performance on Saturday.

“There was a good edge today on a Monday. It was great to have a Friday night game, the boys came in fresh today but you know you can feel that European edge, that extra little bit around the place, so it’s a great place to be.”

Goodman is particularly keen to go out on a bang with Leinster this year, with the New Zealander set to join Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching team at the end of the season. Goodman will succeed Mike Catt as Ireland attack coach, but added he is still unsure if he will be on board for the two-Test summer tour to South Africa.

“To be confirmed, yeah, to be confirmed,” Goodman said.

“Obviously when those boys have done their coaches reviews and different little things like that we’ll have a good catch up after these next couple of weeks here with Leinster and make a plan around that.”