'He's fine' - Leinster boss Cullen eases concern over Frawley

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has eased fears over Ciarán Frawley’s injury during his side’s bonus-point 43-7 win against Stade Français in the Champions Cup.

Frawley got an opportunity to impress at out-half in Dublin but was forced off early in the second half after taking a heavy tackle just as he passed the ball.

Cullen reported that Frawley had suffered a “bang to the back” but suggested it wasn’t a serious injury.

Ireland’s Six Nations squad will be named on Wednesday, with Frawley hoping to make Andy Farrell’s selection, while Leinster are in Champions Cup action again next weekend in Leicester as they aim to make it four wins from four in Pool 4.

His fellow out-half Harry Byrne missed this evening’s clash with Stade due to an ankle issue, while Ross Byrne is still sidelined with an arm injury.

Advertisement

20-year-old Sam Prendergast replaced Frawley in the 44th minute at the Aviva Stadium.

But Cullen said post-match that Frawley’s back issue doesn’t look too worrying at this stage.

“He got a bang on the back there, but he’s OK,” said Cullen.

“He’s in the dressing room there, he’s fine. I don’t think it’s bad, but that’s my amateur eye. He looked alright.”

Leinster were too good for a second-string Stade. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Cullen was pleased with his side’s bonus-point victory as they secured their place in the round of 16 with a visit to Leicester next weekend still to come.

“We created some good chances, we have a try chalked off at the very start, we just needed that try to settle us into the game is what it feels like,” said Cullen.

“I think everyone’s expecting us to go out there and score some tries. It just took a little bit of time.

“Then guys are maybe trying a little too hard at times, and that’s all the way through the game. I thought we were trying very hard on both sides of the ball, so eventually we get in and score three tries in the first half which is pleasing.

“Start of the second half, we made that change early and got in for a couple of good tries. Defensively we looked pretty sound overall.

“We gave away a couple of cheap penalties to give Stade a fair bit of access, and that’s the bit for us with next week in mind. You give a team like Leicester that type of access, they can punish you at Welford Road.

“We just need to be a little better at managing that part. Overall we’re pretty pleased, we’ll watch that game with great interest tomorrow, La Rochelle and Leicester. We have the advantage of an extra day, so it’s making sure we make use of it in the course of the week.”