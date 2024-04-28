Dublin dominate Laois and Meath overcome Kildare to set-up Leinster final showdown

Dublin 5-19

Laois 0-1

By Denise O’Flaherty

ANNABELLE TIMOTHY SCORED a hat-trick of goals as Dublin recorded a comprehensive win in Laois and booked their place in the TG4 Leinster senior football final on 12 May at Croke Park.

The Dubs were clinical and ruthless in their second group game. They scored 4-16 from play and Laois just couldn’t contain them.

Boosted by the return of Sinead Goldrick, Dublin started with a real purpose. Chloe Darby scored a penalty in the third minute, and she later added three points from play. Niamh Hetherton raised their other green flag, with Kate Sullivan and Nicole Owens also prominent on the scoresheet.

Such was Dublin’s dominance in the opening half, Laois failed to register a score in the opening half as they trailed by 14 points at the break.

They finally got off the mark in the 32nd minute when Mo Nerney kicked over a point, but Dublin eventually responded with four goals.

Scorers for Dublin: A Timothy 3-3 (1f), C Darby 1-3 (1-0 pen), K Sullivan 0-4 (1f), N Hetherton, 1-1, N Owens 0-3, C Rowe 0-2 (1f), S Goldrick, G Kos, C Coffey 0-1 each

Scorers for Laois: M Nerney 0-1

DUBLIN: R Fleming; N Donlon, J Tobin, S Goldrick; H McGinnis, C Kirwan, K Murray; O Carey, G Kós; N Owens, C Coffey, K Sullivan; C Darby, A Timothy, N Hetherton.

Subs: E Deeley for Sullivan (HT), Hannah Hegarty for Curran (37), A Nyhan for Murray and C Rowe for Owens (46).

LAOIS: E Barry; S Farrelly, C Dunne, I Finlay, G Lalor, M Cotter, A Ryle; O Hennessy, A Moore; L Kearney, C Malone, G Moran; M Nerney, E Lacey, K Donoghue.

Subs: R Reddin for Dunne (12), A Walsh for Hennessy (32), A Gorman for Malone (39), R Allen for Kearney (46), A Byron for Lacey (55), A Cummins for Reddin (60+2).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

Emma Duggan (file photo). Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Meath 2-11

Kildare 0-12

By Aisling Clery

First-half goals from Emma Duggan and Niamh Gallogly proved crucial as Meath defeated Kildare and booked their place in the TG4 Leinster senior football final.

Duggan and Gallogly hit 2-4 between them in a game where they had to fight all the way to the finish.

Kildare were 2-7 to 0-5 adrift at the break and a much improved third quarter brought the deficit back to three points.

However, they failed to land the killer blow and Meath reassembled and tagged on points through Meadhbh Byrne, Megan Thynne and Gallogly to ensure the win.

Scorers for Meath: E Duggan 1-3 (2f), N Gallogly 1-1, M O’Shaughnessy 0-1, A Cleary 0-1, M Thynne 0-1, S Melia 0-1, C Smyth 0-1, M Farrelly 0-1, M Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: N Farrelly 0-4 (4f), N Dooley 0-2, E Dowling 0-2 (1f), R Sargent 0-1, H McLoughlin 0-1, E Brereton Foley 0-1, S Munnelly 0-1.

MEATH: M McGuirk (C), Á Sheridan, MK Lynch, N Troy, N Gallogly, L Young, K Newe, M O’Shaughnessy, A Cleary, M Thynne, S Melia, C Smyth, E Moyles, M Farrelly, E Duggan.

Subs: C Lawlor for Sheridan (’15), M Byrne for Farrelly (’40), A McCabe for Cleary (’59).

KILDARE: M Hulgraine, F Troute, E O’Toole, M Doherty, L Murtagh, R Sargent, L Gilbert, G Clifford (C), H McLoughlin, T Duggan, E Dowling, C Sullivan, N Dooley, N Farrelly, A Rattigan.

Subs: L Lenehan for O’Toole (‘15), L Doran for McLoughlin (’20), E Brereton Foley for Rattigan (’41), S Munnelly for Doherty (’56), H Tyrrell for G Clifford (‘57)

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).

Clare Mullins on the charge. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Cork enjoyed a 1-17 to 1-9 win over Clare at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh to advance to the Munster senior camogie championship final.

The All-Ireland champions were defeated by Waterford at this stage last year, but came through unscathed before in this afternoon’s curtain-raiser on Leeside.

Saoirse McCarthy and Amy O’Connor combined for 1-8, while Zi Yan Spillane scored the Banner’s early goal.

Limerick’s Niamh Ryan and Keeley Corbett Barry of Waterford. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cork will face the Déise in the final after their 0-12 to 0-6 win over Limerick at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Beth Carton typically starred, while Brianna O’Regan saved a penalty as Waterford set-up a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland senior championship decider.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy