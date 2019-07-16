This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster announce first-ever men and women's double-header

Leo Cullen’s side will start their pre-season with a clash against English outfit Coventry.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,891 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4726315

LEINSTER MEN AND Women will feature in their first-ever double-header at Energia Park in Dublin on 17 August.

Leo Cullen’s Guinness Pro14 champions will kick-start their pre-season with a friendly fixture against English Championship side Coventry [KO 3pm], after which Ben Armstrong’s Leinster Women will open their inter-provincial title defence against Connacht [5.30pm].

James Lowe, Bryan Byrne, Scott Fardy and Rory O'Loughlin Leinster will start their pre-season games on 17 August against Coventry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cullen’s Leinster will continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Canada to face the national team in Ontario on 24 August, with their third friendly fixture to be announced later this week.

Leinster Women, meanwhile, will hope to make a strong start to the inter-provincial championship against Connacht, with clashes away to Ulster and Munster following on the next two weekends. 

“It’s great for the development and progress of the game in Leinster,” Cullen said. “It’s a very, very positive step for us as a club and I know the women’s team have been working very hard and it’ll be a big occasion for them. Hopefully, we’ll get a decent crowd to come in and support both teams on the day. 

“For us, Coventry will be our first friendly fixture of the season and then the senior team will travel to Canada the following week. It’s a good opportunity for people to see a lot of young players.” 

Leinster Men pre-season schedule:

Leinster v Coventry, 17 August, Energia Park, KO 3pm
Canada v Leinster, 24 August, Tim Hortons Field, Ontario, KO TBC
Third fixture TBC, w/c 9 September

Leinster Women inter-provincial schedule:

Leinster v Connacht, 17 August, Energia Park, KO 5.30pm
Ulster v Leinster, 24 August
Munster v Leinster, 31 August.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie