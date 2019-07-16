Leinster announce first-ever men and women's double-header

LEINSTER MEN AND Women will feature in their first-ever double-header at Energia Park in Dublin on 17 August.

Leo Cullen’s Guinness Pro14 champions will kick-start their pre-season with a friendly fixture against English Championship side Coventry [KO 3pm], after which Ben Armstrong’s Leinster Women will open their inter-provincial title defence against Connacht [5.30pm].

Leinster will start their pre-season games on 17 August against Coventry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cullen’s Leinster will continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Canada to face the national team in Ontario on 24 August, with their third friendly fixture to be announced later this week.

Leinster Women, meanwhile, will hope to make a strong start to the inter-provincial championship against Connacht, with clashes away to Ulster and Munster following on the next two weekends.

“It’s great for the development and progress of the game in Leinster,” Cullen said. “It’s a very, very positive step for us as a club and I know the women’s team have been working very hard and it’ll be a big occasion for them. Hopefully, we’ll get a decent crowd to come in and support both teams on the day.

“For us, Coventry will be our first friendly fixture of the season and then the senior team will travel to Canada the following week. It’s a good opportunity for people to see a lot of young players.”

Leinster Men pre-season schedule:

Leinster v Coventry, 17 August, Energia Park, KO 3pm

Canada v Leinster, 24 August, Tim Hortons Field, Ontario, KO TBC

Third fixture TBC, w/c 9 September

Leinster Women inter-provincial schedule:

Leinster v Connacht, 17 August, Energia Park, KO 5.30pm

Ulster v Leinster, 24 August

Munster v Leinster, 31 August.

