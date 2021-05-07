Fixture details confirmed for 2020 Leinster minor hurling and football finals

The Leinster minor football final will be played in Mullingar.

THE 2020 LEINSTER minor football and hurling finals have been rescheduled to take place this summer, Leinster Council has announced.

The football decider between Offaly and Meath has been fixed for Wednesday, June 30 in Mullingar. The Faithful County are in action again in the hurling final as they prepare to face Kilkenny in Portlaoise on Saturday, 3 July.

Both deciders were originally due to be played in January but were postponed after the Government announced Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

