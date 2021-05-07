BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Dublin: 10°C Friday 7 May 2021
Fixture details confirmed for 2020 Leinster minor hurling and football finals

Offaly will feature in both deciders, starting with the football final on 30 June.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 7 May 2021, 2:16 PM
42 minutes ago 365 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5431079
The Leinster minor football final will be played in Mullingar.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Leinster minor football final will be played in Mullingar.
The Leinster minor football final will be played in Mullingar.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE 2020 LEINSTER minor football and hurling finals have been rescheduled to take place this summer, Leinster Council has announced.

The football decider between Offaly and Meath has been fixed for Wednesday, June 30 in Mullingar. The Faithful County are in action again in the hurling final as they prepare to face Kilkenny in Portlaoise on Saturday, 3 July.

Both deciders were originally due to be played in January but were postponed after the Government announced Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

