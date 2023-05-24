Dublin run amok against Offaly while Kildare edge Meath in tense affair

LAST UPDATE | 29 minutes ago
REIGNING CHAMPIONS DUBLIN ran amok against Offaly with a 6-15 to 1-8 win to secure their spot in the Leinster minor football final next week.
And it will be a repeat of last year’s showpiece after Kildare saw off Meath – winners in 2020 and 2021 – by 0-13 to 0-12 in the other semi-final this evening.
Yet the manner of Dublin’s 22-point triumph in Tullamore is an indication of their quality.
Two quick-fire goals from Paddy Curry and Harry Curley settled any nerves that may have been there for the visitors, although Cian Bracken did pull one back inside the opening 10 minutes.
The teams traded points until the 22nd minute, with five in the difference, before another glut of Dublin goals took the game away from the home side.
Noah Byrne struck a fine effort before Curry added his second moments later.
An 11-point half-time lead remained after more points were shared in the opening exchanges of the second period but then a calm finish from Curley stretched Dublin out even further.
Two more points quickly followed before Luke O’Boyle struck a sixth goal.
It was a far tighter affair between Kildare and Meath in the later last-four clash.
The sides were level at the break, 0-5 apiece, with Joey Cunningham’s opening score for the Lilywhites the first of his four points on the night.
Three of those came after the interval, with goalkeeper Cathal Moore’s three points also proving crucial.
Harry Redmond (0-2), Evan Donnelly (0-2), Seanán Murphy (0-1) and Donnchadh Kinch (0-1) also got in on the act to spread the scores around for Kildare, while Meath top scorer Cian Commons helped himself to five points.
John Harkin backed up two fine frees with a point from play while Andrew Gormley, Pat Crawley, Ben Corkery and Ollie Maloney (0-1 each) couldn’t prevent their side falling to an agonising defeat.
Results – Leinster minor football semi-finals
- Offaly 1-8 Dublin 6-15, Tullamore.
- Kildare 0-13 Meath 0-12 , Hawkfield.