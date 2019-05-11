This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster minor champions Dublin book semi-final spot after dramatic draw while Laois score huge win

There were also victories for Kildare and Carlow in the competition on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 11 May 2019, 5:25 PM
There were a number of key games in the Leinster MHC down for decision on Saturday.
THE REIGNING CHAMPIONS Dublin have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster MHC following a dramatic draw with Wexford.

Wexford rallied from eight points down to secure a share of the spoils, with AJ Redmond slotting over a late equalising point from a long-range free.

The 2-17 to 3-14 result sees Dublin progress to the last four of the competition as they look to keep their title defence on track.

The Dubs got off to a strong start, leading by 1-3 to 0-3 after 15 minutes with Brendan Scanlon grabbing the goal.

Ben McSweeney hit their second goal before half-time to leave Dublin leading by eight points, and when Charlie Keher found the back of the net after the restart, they looked to be on course for a comfortable win.

But Wexford mustered an impressive response. Josh Shiel hit Wexford’s first goal with six minutes remaining to cut the gap to five points. David Cantwell followed that up with a second goal before Redmond’s late point left the game as a draw at the final whistle.

In Tier 2, Kildare clinched a six-point win over Westmeath, having led by seven at half-time despite the concession of two goals. They continued to keep their noses in front after the restart to seal the win.

Meanwhile Laois made it three wins from three with a 24-point victory over Antrim to send them through to the knockout stage of the competition alongside Carlow who comfortably overcame Down in their Tier 3 encounter.

Adam Kirwan top-scored for Laois with 1-5 as they registered a 6-20 to 1-14 win.

Carlow dominated their encounter with Down and had built up a 2-11 to 0-1 point by half-time. They posted a further 4-9 in the second half to finish up as convincing winners.

Kilkenny and Offaly are also in action in the Leinster MHC and their Tier 1 clash is already underway.

Leinster MHC Results:

Wexford 2-17 Dublin 3-14

Westmeath 2-10 Kildare 1-19

Antrim 0-14 Laois 6-20

Down 0-5 Carlow 0-5

