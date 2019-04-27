Kilkenny minors avenge Leinster final defeat with narrow win over Dublin as Wexford edge out Offaly

Kilkenny got their campaign off the mark with a win.

KIILKENNY MADE A winning start to their Leinster MHC campaign with narrow win over Dublin, who defeated the Cats in last year’s provincial decider.

The Dubs made an impressive start to this Round 1 clash, hitting two goals in the opening half to hold a 2-5 to 0-7 lead at the break.

But last year’s All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny rallied in the second half and rattled off three unanswered points from Billy Drennan and Liam Moore to leave them just one adrift after 37 minutes.

Dublin could only manage three scores in the second period, but a Ben McSweeney free after 54 minutes kept their noses in front by just one point.

That proved to be their last score as Peter McDonald and Andy Hickey crucially posted the final two points of the game to secure the one-point win for Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, Wexford squeezed through with a 3-11 to 2-11 win over Offaly.

AJ Redmond in action against Dublin last year. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

AJ Redmond and Luke Kavanagh’s combined first-half tally of 2-3 sent them on their way to victory, with Wexford leading by two points at half-time.

Offaly scored a brace of goals either side of half-time through Dan Murray and Niall Lyons and the sides were level at 2-10 apiece after 50 minutes.

But a third Wexford goal through Cian Byrne after the hour mark proved to be decisive as they clinched a three-point win.

Laois ran out comprehensive winners over Westmeath, with Dan Delaney hitting the back of the net in the first minute of the game.

They were just three points clear at the break but they hit 2-12 without reply after the restart to put the result beyond doubt.

Carlow also registered a big win against Meath.

Goals from Louis Brennan and Scott Treacy helped Carlow into an eight-point advantage at half-time while Conor Kehoe was also prolific throughout.

Kildare comfortably overcame Antrim, leading by nine points at the break before adding another 1-11 in the second half to seal the victory.

Results:

Carlow 3-18 Meath 1-3

Antrim 0-7 Kildare 2-19

Kilkenny 0-15 Dublin 2-8

Offaly 2-11 Wexford 3-11

Laois 2-21 Westmeath 0-7

