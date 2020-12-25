BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 25 December 2020
Advertisement

Leinster minor hurling and football finals postponed due to Level 5 restrictions

No inter-county minor or U20 games can take place after 27 December.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 25 Dec 2020, 1:56 PM
59 minutes ago 844 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5310806
A general view of MW Hire O’Moore Park, where the Leinster MHC final was due to take place.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
A general view of MW Hire O’Moore Park, where the Leinster MHC final was due to take place.
A general view of MW Hire O’Moore Park, where the Leinster MHC final was due to take place.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

THE LEINSTER MFC and MHC finals have been postponed until further notice due to the new Level 5 restrictions.

Leinster GAA have confirmed that inter-county minor and U20 games are unable to take place after 27 December.

Offaly are set to contest both minor deciders, with the hurling clash against Kilkenny initially fixed for 2 January in O’Moore Park and the football final against Meath set for the following day at Parnell Park.

“The GAA intends to play the games at the first available opportunity,” Leinster GAA added.

U20 fixtures after 27 December, including the Leinster U20 hurling final involving Dublin and Galway on 3 January, have also been postponed.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie