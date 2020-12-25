Leinster minor hurling and football finals postponed due to Level 5 restrictions

A general view of MW Hire O’Moore Park, where the Leinster MHC final was due to take place.

THE LEINSTER MFC and MHC finals have been postponed until further notice due to the new Level 5 restrictions.

Leinster GAA have confirmed that inter-county minor and U20 games are unable to take place after 27 December.

Offaly are set to contest both minor deciders, with the hurling clash against Kilkenny initially fixed for 2 January in O’Moore Park and the football final against Meath set for the following day at Parnell Park.

“The GAA intends to play the games at the first available opportunity,” Leinster GAA added.

U20 fixtures after 27 December, including the Leinster U20 hurling final involving Dublin and Galway on 3 January, have also been postponed.