Sexton named on the bench for Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Montpellier

LEINSTER’S TEAM TO face Montpellier in the Champions Cup has been announced.

The province entertain French opposition at the RDS on Sunday (1pm kick-off, live on BT Sport 2).

It will be their first fixture since beating Bath in this competition on 11 December.

Advertisement

Johnny Sexton has been included among the substitutes, having recovered from a knee injury sustained during Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in November.

Rhys Ruddock is also named on the bench and could make his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Flanker Dan Leavy underwent a procedure on his wrist last week and will out for at least two months.

Leinster (v Montpellier)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Ciaran Frawley

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Rhys Ruddock

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Johnny Sexton

23. James Lowe

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey review Munster-Ulster, discuss some interesting Irish moves, and weigh up the potential for a salary cap in the URC