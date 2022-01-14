Sexton named on the bench for Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Montpellier

LEINSTER’S TEAM TO face Montpellier in the Champions Cup has been announced.
The province entertain French opposition at the RDS on Sunday (1pm kick-off, live on BT Sport 2).
It will be their first fixture since beating Bath in this competition on 11 December.
Johnny Sexton has been included among the substitutes, having recovered from a knee injury sustained during Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in November.
Rhys Ruddock is also named on the bench and could make his 50th Champions Cup appearance.
Flanker Dan Leavy underwent a procedure on his wrist last week and will out for at least two months.
Leinster (v Montpellier)
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciaran Frawley
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Johnny Sexton
23. James Lowe
