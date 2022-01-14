Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 14 January 2022
Advertisement

Sexton named on the bench for Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Montpellier

Leo Cullen’s men host the Top 14 side at the RDS on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jan 2022, 12:19 PM
19 minutes ago 721 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5654417
Johnny Sexton training for Leinster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Johnny Sexton training for Leinster.
Johnny Sexton training for Leinster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER’S TEAM TO face Montpellier in the Champions Cup has been announced. 

The province entertain French opposition at the RDS on Sunday (1pm kick-off, live on BT Sport 2).

It will be their first fixture since beating Bath in this competition on 11 December. 

Johnny Sexton has been included among the substitutes, having recovered from a knee injury sustained during Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in November.

Rhys Ruddock is also named on the bench and could make his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Flanker Dan Leavy underwent a procedure on his wrist last week and will out for at least two months.

Leinster (v Montpellier)

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciaran Frawley
11. Jimmy O’Brien 
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony 
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan 
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Johnny Sexton
23. James Lowe


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey review Munster-Ulster, discuss some interesting Irish moves, and weigh up the potential for a salary cap in the URC

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie