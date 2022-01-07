Covid-hit Montpellier see Top 14 fixture postponed ahead of trip to play Leinster

THERE REMAINS SOME doubt around Leinster’s Champions Cup meeting with Montpellier next weekend after the French club saw their Top 14 fixture against Toulouse this Sunday called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The game is one of two Top 14 fixtures postponed this weekend, with Toulon’s game at home to La Rochelle also falling to Covid.

The French national rugby league (LNR) said Friday both Toulon and Montpellier were “unable to play” after a series of coronavirus tests produced more positive results.

Both clubs had called for their respective games to be postponed.

Montpellier are due to travel to Dublin to play Leinster in round three of the Champions Cup next Sunday, 16 January. The game is set to be a first outing for the province since the 11 December win over Bath.

Montpellier and Leinster were due to meet in France last month but the game was cancelled and ECPR awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win to the French side as Leo Cullen’s squad battled their own Covid outbreak at the time.

Montpellier, who are one point behind second-placed Toulouse in the Top 14 table, had 17 players unavailable this weekend following positive tests.

Toulon have dealt with some 20 cases. Eight players would still have been in isolation for the day of the game, leaving the team short of the required six front-rowers for a matchday squad.

Toulon are scheduled to travel to play Worcester Warriors in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, 15 January.

Earlier on Friday, EPCR said this month’s European club rugby fixtures are set to proceed as planned thanks to the French government providing exemptions that apply to games involving travel between the UK and France.

With additional reporting from Ciarán Kennedy.

