Worries for European rugby weekend with Leinster's game still in doubt

THE SECOND ROUND of European club rugby action this weekend is in doubt following the French government’s announcement of tougher rules for travellers from the UK.

Those measures will come into place from midnight on Friday, meaning there is suddenly doubt over the viability of a raft of Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games in the UK and France.

Meanwhile, Leinster’s clash with Montpellier tomorrow night in France remains in major doubt after Covid outbreaks in both clubs.

Leinster and Montpellier named matchday 23s for the clash this afternoon but it’s understood that meetings are still ongoing with tournament organisers EPCR as to whether the game will go ahead.

It’s understood that neither club is willing to accept being handed a 28-0 bonus-point defeat for a cancelled fixture, with both seemingly arguing that they have named a matchday 23 to fulfill the game.

EPCR is also set to meet with all French clubs this evening with the aim of assessing whether games in the UK and France can proceed following the French government’s directive – which is aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“EPCR is in contact with the French authorities in order to understand the new travel measures and to assess if any matches in Round 2 are affected,” said EPCR in a brief statement.

As things stand, there has been no official confirmation from EPCR of any further cancellations since Saracens’ Challenge Cup game against Pau was yesterday cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the English club’s camp. Pau were awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win.

On Saturday, Bath are set to host Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the Champions Cup, while Sale are scheduled to welcome Clermont.

Racing 92 are in line to welcome Ospreys to Paris on Saturday too, while Sunday includes Bordeaux visiting Scarlets, Toulouse hosting Wasps, and Stade Francais welcoming Bristol to Paris.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s Challenge Cup schedule includes several other UK/France match-ups with Dragons hosting Lyon, Worcester facing Biarritz, and London Irish taking on Brive.

In short, there are a huge number of fixtures involving French sides meeting teams from the UK, meaning the French government’s ban on non-essential UK travel is a major concern.