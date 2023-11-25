'I thought he was excellent' - Leinster's Frawley takes his chance at 10

LEINSTER ARE WAITING on an update on Ross Byrne’s fitness after the out-half was forced off early in the first half of the province’s 21-16 defeat of Munster tonight.

Byrne sustained what appeared to be an upper arm injury as Craig Casey crossed to hand Munster at early lead at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster will hope the out-half isn’t facing an extended period on the sidelines as they prepare to head into the busy December period. Leo Cullen’s side face Connacht in Galway next Saturday before their Champions Cup season kicks-off away to La Rochelle.

“Yeah, it’s arm related,” Cullen said.

“I don’t know. I hope it’s not too bad. We’ll get assessed. We’ll see.”

Cullen will take some comfort from the performance of Ciarán Frawley, who enjoyed a confident, assured outing at 10 after being sprung from the bench. Frawley has predominantly been used as a fullback by Leinster recently but brought plenty of spark at 10 as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell watched on from the stands.

“Ciarán stepped in well,” Cullen continued.

“I thought he was excellent. Controlled the game. Even though he was played at 15 at the start of the season for us, the way roles are, particular with someone like Ciarán, he’s comfortable stepping up as that first receiver and that interplay between your 10, 12 and 15 – it’s great to have that second ball player there.

“He’s been excellent for us this season. Hopefully that will be the case going forwards as well so he stepped in, kicked his goals and it was a pretty accomplished and comfortable performance from him.”

Overall Cullen was pleased to see his side come out of an entertaining contest with the win, Leinster keeping Munster at bay despite a disjointed, at times wasteful performance from the home side.

“The first thing is it’s two teams going flat out isn’t it? It’s great to see for all supporters of the game from whatever side you’re on, red or blue.

“I thought it was a great spectacle because commitment is what you want to see. Everyone giving all they have on both teams.

“Munster started a little bit stronger than we did. We were probably a bit inaccurate to start. After we go 10-0 down we probably looked a bit more dominant at that period of the game.

“Jamison (Gibson-Park) scored that breakaway try but we had some chances prior to that. And we probably had a chance and Dan (Sheehan) gets over from that maul and we probably had a chance just before half-time as well, we just didn’t quite execute. It’s what 14-10 at half-time.

“At the start of the second half, Munster were probably on top a little bit in that period again.

“Defensively I thought we stood up well. They had a couple of break outs and we had some chances and it was only until Jordan (Larmour) scored and we went eight points clear at that stage.

“We had other chances to score again but we just didnt take them. It was a bit of that. It was tooing-and-frowing wasn’t it?

“If you think, what, six or seven minutes to go, we’re defending in our 22 on the back of that Conor Murray break up the sideline. We get down the edge but I thought it was a really good defensive set because we get back to our point and we look, not comfortable, that’s the wrong word, but we look like we’re dominated collisions again and we eventually come up with a turnover, which is pleasing but then we get down to the other side of the field we can’t quite nail that last moment.

“That was the make-up of the game, in many ways. It had a bit of everything so, overall, we’re delighted to get a win. Four points and it potentially could have been five at the end.”