Leinster football and Munster hurling semi-finals live in next weekend's GAA TV action

THE LEINSTER FOOTBALL and Munster hurling semi-finals take centre stage in this weekend’s GAA club championship live coverage on TV.

RTÉ’s cameras are in Croke Park next Saturday evening. Westmeath’s The Downs play Meath’s Ratoath in the first Leinster semi-final before Laois side Portarlington take on Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in the second match.

Kilmacud are the reigning provincial champions who defeated Naas in last year’s final but the remaining trio have never won this title and only The Downs, back in 1972, have previously contested the decider.

In Munster there are experienced sides in action for the two hurling semi-finals that are live on TG4 on Sunday.

The glamour game is in the Gaelic Grounds between heavyweights Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh. The pair have won six of the last 10 Munster titles between them with Ballygunner the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Before that in Ennis it’s the meeting of 2016 Munster champions Ballyea and Cork’s St Finbarr’s, competing at this stage for the first time in 29 years.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

5.15pm: The Downs (Westmeath) v Ratoath (Meath) – Leinster senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2.

7pm: Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) – Leinster senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

1.15pm: Ballyea (Clare) v St Finbarr’s (Cork) – Munster senior hurling semi-final – TG4.