Friday 23 April 2021
Ringrose returns from injury to captain Leinster for Rainbow Cup clash against Munster

Munster named a strong side for tomorrow’s game.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Apr 2021, 12:29 PM
Garry Ringrose goes past Jean Kleyn of Munster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have named their sides for tomorrow’s opening round Rainbow Cup game between the sides at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, live on eir Sport & RTÉ Radio].

Garry Ringrose returns from an ankle injury to captain the side while Caelen Doris also comes back into the team after being sidelined with James Ryan recovering enough to take his place on the bench. 

Former academy scrum-half Cormac Foley could make his debut for Leinster as a replacement.

Munster are almost all full-strength, although Gavin Coombes starts the game on bench and Andrew Conway has been left out of the 23.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Rory O’Loughlin, James Lowe, Harry Byrne; Hugh O’Sullivan, Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Cormac Foley, Ciarán Frawley,Tommy O’Brien. 

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (CAPT), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look at the bigger picture for Irish women’s rugby, the disconnect between the amateur and pro games, and the anticlimactic ‘northern’ Rainbow Cup.

The42 Team

