Munster welcome back Conway as Larmour and Baird return for Leinster

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has welcomed Andrew Conway back from injury for tomorrow’s crucial URC clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 7.35pm, TG4], but captain Peter O’Mahony misses out.

Jack O’Donoghue will skipper the Munster team, which also includes Thomas Ahern, Dan Goggin, and John Ryan, while Fineen Wycherley makes a move from the second row to the back row.

O’Mahony is absent with the shoulder injury he picked up against Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-finals but fullback Mike Haley has been cleared to start after coming through the return-to-play protocols after a head injury in the same game.

Keith Earls moves to the left wing to accommodate Conway’s return from a knee injury – Simon Zebo was ruled out earlier this week – while Goggin replaces the injured Damian de Allende in midfield.

With Stephen Archer ruled out due to illness, Ryan comes in at tighthead prop, while 23-year-old Keynan Knox offers back-up from the bench.

Fineen Wycherley gets his first start at blindside in over a year, joining Alex Kendellen and O’Donoghue in the back row.

Munster are targeting a win in Dublin as they aim to secure a home quarter-final and a possible home semi-final too.

Meanwhile, Leinster have rested all of their front-liners ahead of next weekend’s Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille.

Leo Cullen’s side have already secured top spot in the league, meaning they will have a home quarter-final as well as a possible home semi-final and final.

Leinster have welcomed Ireland internationals Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird back from injury for this clash, with Larmour starting at fullback in a back three that also includes academy wing Rob Russell and Rory O’Loughlin.

Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne form the midfield pairing, while Harry Byrne is at out-half and Cormac Foley gets his first home start in the number nine shirt.

Ed Byrne captains the team from loosehead prop in a front row also including Seán Cronin and Thomas Clarkson, as Joe McCarthy and Josh Murphy team up in the second row.

Baird returns from injury in the back row alongside Scott Penny and Max Deegan, while scrum-half Ben Murphy – the son of Ireland U20s coach Richie – is set for his senior debut off the Leinster bench and Cian Healy is set to cover tighthead as a replacement.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Rob Russell

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Rory O’Loughlin

10. Harry Byrne

9. Cormac Foley

1. Ed Byrne (captain)

2. Seán Cronin

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Josh Murphy

6. Ryan Baird

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Peter Dooley

18. Cian Healy

19. Devin Toner

20. Alex Soroka

21. Ben Murphy

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Adam Byrne

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Dan Goggin

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Thomas Ahern

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Keynan Knox

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Jack Daly

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Rory Scannell

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].

