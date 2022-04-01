Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Sexton but host of Irish internationals return for Munster's Thomond clash with Leinster

Both sides have named their selections for tomorrow’s derby game in Limerick.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 1 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 6,682 Views 9 Comments
A HOST OF Ireland’s triple crown-winning internationals will return to provincial action in tomorrow’s URC meeting between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park. [KO 7pm; Live RTE Two, Premier Sports.]

pjimage (13) Meet the captains: Garry Ringrose and Peter O'Mahony. Source: INPHO

For Munster, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Joey Carbery return to action, with Keith Earls – who missed the Six Nations through injury – fit enough to make the bench. Of concern to Munster are the absences of Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne, both of whom miss out with injuries picked up against Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations. 

Elsewhere, Jason Jenkins makes his first start for Munster against the side he will join next season. 

Leinster, meanwhile, have omitted Johnny Sexton from their matchday squad, but Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, and Josh van der Flier all return. Tadhg Furlong is among the replacements, along with Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy. 

Ringrose captains the side and Ross Byrne starts in Sexton’s absence. 

Munster 

Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jason Jenkins, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls

Leinster 

Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien; Garry Ringrose (C), Robbie Henshaw; James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Ala’alatoa; Devin Toner, Jack Dunne; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Max Deegan

