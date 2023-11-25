LIVE: Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship

Back in five.
HALF TIME: Leinster 14-10 Munster
There’s a bit of an edge here now and as Porter and Sheehan consult over the lineout, Casey gives Porter a shove in the back. Sheehan responds in kind on behalf of his team-mate.
40 mins – Another breakdown penalty against Munster; Stephen Archer makes the tackle, but as Tom Ahern arrives to counter-ruck, Archer’s still on the wrong side and Chris Busby isn’t happy with his efforts to get out of the way.
Leinster will have a lineout inside the 22, and one final passage of play to add another score in this half.
TRY FOR LEINSTER! Leinster 14-10 Munster (Sheehan, 35′)
Leinster punish Munster again — and it’s Dan Sheehan who powers over with the finishing touch.
Zebo is pinged for not releasing on the ground, and the penalty gives Leinster the perfect platform for a driving maul. Joe McCarthy leads from the front and when it steadies up a yard short of the line, Sheehan finds the gap and drives through despite the best efforts of Jack Crowley.
Frawley converts and Leinster have turned a 10-point deficit into a four-point advantage in the space of 10 minutes.
33 mins – Beirne shows up with another big moment! He rips the ball in the tackle to win it back for Munster.
32 mins – Great defensive work by Tadhg Beirne in the Munster defensive maul as Leinster look to take advantage. It’s back for a Leinster scrum for an earlier knock-on — Tom Ahern nearly pinched the lineout but just fumbled it forward.
31 mins – Here come Leinster again — Jack Conan has the body position spot on and pounces for a turnover penalty which is kicked into the 22.
Munster are back to the full 15 with Scannell back on, and Nash is clear to resume post HIA as well.
28 mins – Leinster trying to get another score here before Scannell returns, and they look to go wide, but O’Brien spills Larmour’s pass and the chance is lost.
TRY FOR LEINSTER! Leinster 7-10 Munster (Gibson-Park, 25′)
Leinster are right back in this — and it’s really down to some Munster sloppiness rather than any great moment of inspiration from the hosts.
Ciaran Frawley sizes up Tadhg Beirne with a big tackle on the halfway line, but rather than going to ground, securing possession and recycling the ball, Beirne tries to keep it alive. It squirms loose and Gibson-Park is quickest to react, fly-hacking it towards the Munster line and then gratefully scooping it up and diving over to score.
Frawley adds the extras.
23 mins – Calvin Nash is gone off for a HIA. Shay McCarthy is on in his place.
23 mins – Leinster are pinged for being off their feet at the breakdown, which allows Munster to relieve the pressure.
Some more nice build-up play from Leinster there to work their way into a scoring position — Ciaran Frawley’s linebreak, great support running by Garry Ringrose, and then great battling by Jack Conan to eke out some yards while avoiding touch.
20 mins — YELLOW CARD! Rory Scannell kills a Leinster try-scoring opportunity on the line, and Chris Busby doesn’t miss a beat before showing the yellow card.
16 mins – And Leinster let the opportunity slip through their fingers. The early phases are promising — Jack Conan in particular makes a big carry — but then Jimmy O’Brien’s pass is clearly forward.
15 mins – Chance for Leinster here. Porter has Archer under big pressure at scrum time, and the penalty goes Leinster’s way. It’s kicked to touch and brings them down towards the Munster 22.
PENALTY FOR MUNSTER! Leinster 0-10 Munster (Crowley, 14′)
It’s as straightforward as they come for Crowley, and he stretches Munster’s lead with the minimum of fuss.
13 mins – Penalty to Munster, inside the Leinster 22, and it’s Robbie Henshaw who is pinged for side entry at the ruck. Simon Zebo has been at the heart of most of Munster’s best attacking passages in these opening 13 minutes.
12 mins – Held up! Beautiful linebreak from Jack Crowley off the back of the scrum, but Munster rush the opportunity and Leinster have the bodies in place to hold them up over the line.
11 mins – Here come Munster again — inches from the Leinster tryline.
10 mins – Another scrum reset, and Chris Busby takes a moment to have a word with both Stephen Archer and Andrew Porter to set expectations for the rest of the evening.
TRY FOR MUNSTER! Leinster 0-7 Munster (Casey, 6′)
Ah, this is nothing short of magnificent from Munster — and it’s a brilliant linebreak from Simon Zebo to set the wheels in motion for the game’s opening try, exploiting the slightest gap left by Garry Ringrose. Calvin Nash does really well to keep the move alive, as does Antoine Frisch, and Casey is there in support to dive over in the corner.
The conversion is a super tricky one for Crowley, but he bends it over as though he’s on the training ground.
It’s the perfect start for Munster — and to make matters worse for Leinster, Ross Byrne is going off as well; Ciaran Frawley on in his place.
5 mins – Casey and Munster get it away from the back of the scrum at the second time of asking, and Scannell tries to drop a kick right on the touchline. A little too precise for the nerves, I’d imagine, but it’s bang on the money.
3 mins – Both sides engage in an early bit of back-and-forth with the boot, and Leinster draw first blood with Hugh Keenan claiming a dropping ball to give Leinster good field position. Josh van der Flier is held up really well by Tom Ahern, and the maul is called — Munster scrum.
KICK OFF: Jack Crowley gets us underway. Chris Busby is the man in the middle.
Just under five minutes to kick-off, but while we count down these final few minutes, here’s Ciarán Kennedy’s pre-match preview:
You don’t have to cast the mind back too far to find a time where this rivalry was a shadow of its former glory. Things had become so stale that Leinster developed the habit of fielding young, experimental teams and still strolling to victory. Remember when Scott Penny, Cormac Foley and Rory O’Loughlin did the damage in a 35-25 win at the Aviva in May 2022? Or when Leinster felt comfortable enough to name Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe on the bench for a 2021 Pro 14 final in which Munster’s scoring was limited to two first-half Joey Carbery points.
The lop-sided nature of the fixture wasn’t good for anybody but Munster’s brilliant URC semi-final win in Dublin last season has put the spark back into the biggest game in Irish rugby
The pre-match markets have sized this one up and make Leinster 15-point favourites this evening. Who’ve you got?
Poll Results:
TEAM NEWS: By comparison, injuries haven’t been overly kind to Munster, with Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue, Edwin Edogbo and Alex Nankivell all missing through injury.
Simon Zebo returns for his first start since February — and his first Munster start at full-back in more than five years.
Munster
- 15. Simon Zebo
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Rory Scannell
- 11. Shane Daly
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)
- 3. Stephen Archer
- 4. Jean Kleyn
- 5. Tadhg Beirne
- 6. Tom Ahern
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Scott Buckley
- 17. Dave Kilcoyne
- 18. John Ryan
- 19. Brian Gleeson
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Tony Butler
- 23. Shay McCarthy
TEAM NEWS: Here’s the Leinster starting XV and bench. Pick your adjective of choice; we’ll keep it deliberately understated and go with “strong”.
Leinster
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Jordan Larmour
- 13. Garry Ringrose (co-captain)
- 12. Robbie Henshaw
- 11. Jimmy O’Brien
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. James Ryan (co-captain)
- 6. Jack Conan
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
- 16. Rónan Kelleher
- 17. Jack Boyle
- 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 19. Ross Molony
- 20. James Culhane
- 21. Ben Murphy
- 22. Ciarán Frawley
- 23. Scott Penny
All eyes are on Lansdowne Road this evening as Leinster and Munster kick off a blockbuster evening of sport in Dublin.
Leinster may have had the clear upper hand for most of the recent history of this rivalry, but the memory of last May’s URC semi-final, and Jack Crowley’s late, late drop goal, still looms large.
Kick-off is at 6.30pm.