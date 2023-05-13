Advertisement
LIVE: Leinster v Munster, URC semi-final
Which Irish province will be joining Stormers in the final?
46 minutes ago

1 minute ago 5:57PM

18 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster

A bit of over and back, kick tennis if you like, comes to an end with a line-out for Munster  inside their own half. It’s all good, a big Garryowen kick comes after and a Leinster player — I can’t quite make out who — leaps to take it brilliantly.

5 minutes ago 5:52PM

15 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster

Munster eventually clear their lines, Craig Casey with a big kick. The Leinster line-out isn’t straight, so we go to the scrum.

8 minutes ago 5:49PM

13 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster

Leinster are enjoying the upper hand once more, a huge Keith Earls tackle — and another off the ball — stems their flow but it’s looking pretty ominous.

11 minutes ago 5:46PM

10 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster

All square after a big Healy penalty. He opts for the posts on this occasion, after his earlier statement, with Jack Conan the penalised party.

12 minutes ago 5:45PM

8 mins: Leinster 3-0 Munster

Munster put themselves in a nice attacking position, after Jack Crowley kicks right to the corner off the back of a penalty conceded by Ronan Kelleher. They move through the phases from the line-out, but JVDF steps up with a huge turnover. Jack McGrath clears.

16 minutes ago 5:42PM

5 mins: Leinster 3-0 Munster

Penalties at both ends as the sides look to settle: Van Der Flier wins the first, then Barron. Both opt to kick down the line. Nice tempo early on, with Munster looking to keep the ball alive.

20 minutes ago 5:38PM

2 mins: Leinster 3-0 Munster

A Byrne penalty opens the scoring after that unfortunate incident. He kicked it well after the lengthy wait.

21 minutes ago 5:36PM

1 min: Leinster 0-0 Munster

Big break in play for medical attention, Connors is brought off on the cart to a huge ovation. It seems Diarmuid Barron’s arm caught him on the chin. Awful to see him forced off, another unfortunate blow. Josh van der Flier comes in.

25 minutes ago 5:32PM

1 min: Leinster 0-0 Munster

Will Connors is down receiving treatment. Concerning scenes early on.

27 minutes ago 5:30PM

Leinster 0-0 Munster

Harry Byrne gets us underway at the Aviva Stadium.

30 minutes ago 5:27PM

Leinster are favourites for this one. Who will come out on top and advance to the 2022/23 URC final?


Poll Results:

Leinster (84)
Munster (45)


32 minutes ago 5:25PM

“Be brave and have a go,” is Graham Rowntree’s message to his Munster side.

Both himself and Leo Cullen were feeling positive ahead of kick-off in their pre-match interviews with RTÉ.

graham-rowntree Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

35 minutes ago 5:23PM

Here’s a reminder of the teams:

Leinster

  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien 
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw 
  • 12. Charlie Ngatai 
  • 11. Dave Kearney 
  • 10. Harry Byrne 
  • 9. Luke McGrath (captain)
  • 1. Michael Milne 
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher 
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Ryan Baird 
  • 5. Jason Jenkins
  • 6. Max Deegan 
  • 7. Will Connors 
  • 8. Jack Conan 

Replacements

  • 16. John McKee 
  • 17. Cian Healy 
  • 18. Thomas Clarkson 
  • 19. Joe McCarthy 
  • 20. Josh van der Flier 
  • 21. Nick McCarthy 
  • 22. Ciarán Frawley 
  • 23. Liam Turner 

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Keith Earls
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Jack Crowley
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Ben Healy
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Stephen Archer;
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements

  • 16. Niall Scannell
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. Fineen Wycherley
  • 20. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 21. Neil Cronin
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Alex Kendellen
37 minutes ago 5:20PM

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s second URC semi-final between Leinster and Munster.

Stormers overcame Connacht earlier, but which other Irish province will be joining the defending champions in the 2022/23 decider?

There’s both a URC final spot and bragging rights on the line at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is 5.30pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2, but we’ll do our best to keep you up to date right here.

