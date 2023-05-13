LIVE: Leinster v Munster, URC semi-final

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s second URC semi-final between Leinster and Munster.

Stormers overcame Connacht earlier, but which other Irish province will be joining the defending champions in the 2022/23 decider?

There’s both a URC final spot and bragging rights on the line at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is 5.30pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2, but we’ll do our best to keep you up to date right here.