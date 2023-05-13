LIVE: Leinster v Munster, URC semi-final

18 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster
A bit of over and back, kick tennis if you like, comes to an end with a line-out for Munster inside their own half. It’s all good, a big Garryowen kick comes after and a Leinster player — I can’t quite make out who — leaps to take it brilliantly.
15 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster
Munster eventually clear their lines, Craig Casey with a big kick. The Leinster line-out isn’t straight, so we go to the scrum.
13 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster
Leinster are enjoying the upper hand once more, a huge Keith Earls tackle — and another off the ball — stems their flow but it’s looking pretty ominous.
10 mins: Leinster 3-3 Munster
All square after a big Healy penalty. He opts for the posts on this occasion, after his earlier statement, with Jack Conan the penalised party.
8 mins: Leinster 3-0 Munster
Munster put themselves in a nice attacking position, after Jack Crowley kicks right to the corner off the back of a penalty conceded by Ronan Kelleher. They move through the phases from the line-out, but JVDF steps up with a huge turnover. Jack McGrath clears.
5 mins: Leinster 3-0 Munster
Penalties at both ends as the sides look to settle: Van Der Flier wins the first, then Barron. Both opt to kick down the line. Nice tempo early on, with Munster looking to keep the ball alive.
2 mins: Leinster 3-0 Munster
A Byrne penalty opens the scoring after that unfortunate incident. He kicked it well after the lengthy wait.
1 min: Leinster 0-0 Munster
Big break in play for medical attention, Connors is brought off on the cart to a huge ovation. It seems Diarmuid Barron’s arm caught him on the chin. Awful to see him forced off, another unfortunate blow. Josh van der Flier comes in.
1 min: Leinster 0-0 Munster
Will Connors is down receiving treatment. Concerning scenes early on.
Leinster 0-0 Munster
Harry Byrne gets us underway at the Aviva Stadium.
Leinster are favourites for this one. Who will come out on top and advance to the 2022/23 URC final?
“Be brave and have a go,” is Graham Rowntree’s message to his Munster side.
Both himself and Leo Cullen were feeling positive ahead of kick-off in their pre-match interviews with RTÉ.
Here’s a reminder of the teams:
Leinster
- 15. Jimmy O’Brien
- 14. Tommy O’Brien
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Dave Kearney
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath (captain)
- 1. Michael Milne
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Ryan Baird
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Max Deegan
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Thomas Clarkson
- 19. Joe McCarthy
- 20. Josh van der Flier
- 21. Nick McCarthy
- 22. Ciarán Frawley
- 23. Liam Turner
Munster
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Keith Earls
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Jack Crowley
- 11. Shane Daly
- 10. Ben Healy
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Diarmuid Barron
- 3. Stephen Archer;
- 4. Jean Kleyn
- 5. Tadhg Beirne
- 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements
- 16. Niall Scannell
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. Roman Salanoa
- 19. Fineen Wycherley
- 20. Jack O’Donoghue
- 21. Neil Cronin
- 22. Rory Scannell
- 23. Alex Kendellen
Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s second URC semi-final between Leinster and Munster.
Stormers overcame Connacht earlier, but which other Irish province will be joining the defending champions in the 2022/23 decider?
There’s both a URC final spot and bragging rights on the line at the Aviva Stadium.
Kick-off is 5.30pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2, but we’ll do our best to keep you up to date right here.