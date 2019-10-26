This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murphy determined to make the most of opportunities at Leinster

Josh Murphy says that Ireland’s disappointing World Cup campaign won’t automatically result in more opportunities in the Leinster first team.

By Daire Walsh Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,021 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4867811
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DESPITE HARBOURING AMBITIONS to make the international grade, the ferocious competition for places at Leinster ensures that Josh Murphy isn’t taking anything for granted just yet.

The 24-year-old medical student has been selected in the back row – alongside fellow prospects Scott Penny and Max Deegan – for the blues’ Guinness Pro14 encounter with Zebre at Stadio Lanfranchi this evening.

While there is expected to be a changing of the guard in the coming years, Murphy admits it won’t make his job any easier and doesn’t believe the World Cup has tarnished the reputation of Leinster’s returning international stars.

“It’s always so competitive in here. No matter who steps aside or who isn’t available. If you don’t perform, you don’t get picked. Even the last few years, I’ve been trying to get lads to step aside the whole time. Get rid of them in training and move aside,” Murphy acknowledged in advance of his 25th Leinster appearance.

“If someones does step aside there’s another space, but there’s probably another six lads trying to go for that jersey. It’s a very competitive squad and it’s a big year. Never mind the next few years, I want to get on that team as much as possible. It’s tough, if anyone steps aside or not.

josh-murphy-and-ronan-kelleher Murphy during a Leinster training session in Donnybrook. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I know what every player who has been away with Ireland has done. In no way have their reputations been tarnished. To me, they’re still team-mates that I want to get the jersey off. I in no way think I should be entitled to have them step aside just because of their age.”

Of the 20 Leinster starts Murphy has garnered to date, 18 have come at blindside flanker. He also displayed his versatility at the tail end of last season’s league campaign, featuring in the second row against Edinburgh and Ulster.

Having watched former Australian international Scott Fardy switch effortlessly between both positions, Murphy is more than happy to go with the flow.

“I’ve played most of my rugby for Leinster at flanker, at six mainly. Played a bit of second row pre-season, loved that. Took a bit more out of the legs with scrummaging. I like playing either.

“They’re slightly different, but depending on the people that play that week it’s interchangeable. Scott Fardy plays five, six; the five-and-a-half role. It’s interchangeable with that too. The number on your back has certain implications, but it’s quite fluid in how you go about it,” Murphy added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie