Leinster unveil new home jersey for 2024/25 season

LEINSTER RUGBY AND manufacturers Castore have unveiled the eastern province’s new home jersey for the 2024/25 season.

The jersey will be worn for the first time by the Leinster women’s team in the opening game of their interpro defence against Connacht Rugby on Saturday, 10 August at Energia Park.

As requested by many Leinster supporters, the new shirt features an embroidered crest rather than that of the print-on variety.

Leinster describe the “distinctive pattern” of the jersey as being “inspired by the Irish harp – the cornerstone of Leinster Rugby’s crest, and the province itself”.

“Leinster’s iconic blue is ever-present featuring an intricate linear print showcasing the 12 counties,” a statement from the province added.

The jersey will be available to purchase from Leinster’s online store or at sports retailers nationwide.