Leinster unveil new home jersey for 2024/25 season

LEINSTER RUGBY AND manufacturers Castore have unveiled the eastern province’s new home jersey for the 2024/25 season.
The jersey will be worn for the first time by the Leinster women’s team in the opening game of their interpro defence against Connacht Rugby on Saturday, 10 August at Energia Park.
As requested by many Leinster supporters, the new shirt features an embroidered crest rather than that of the print-on variety.
The 2024/25 Leinster Rugby home kit by @OfficialCastore is here 🤩 🤌#FromTheGroundUp #BetterNeverStops pic.twitter.com/UoA5PaYq8N— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) July 18, 2024
𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱. 👕— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) July 18, 2024
Leinster describe the “distinctive pattern” of the jersey as being “inspired by the Irish harp – the cornerstone of Leinster Rugby’s crest, and the province itself”.
“Leinster’s iconic blue is ever-present featuring an intricate linear print showcasing the 12 counties,” a statement from the province added.
The jersey will be available to purchase from Leinster’s online store or at sports retailers nationwide.