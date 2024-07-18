Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leinster players model the new jersey. Leinster Rugby
New threads

Leinster unveil new home jersey for 2024/25 season

The jersey will feature an embroidered club crest as requested by supporters last season.
4.52pm, 18 Jul 2024
239
0

LEINSTER RUGBY AND manufacturers Castore have unveiled the eastern province’s new home jersey for the 2024/25 season.

The jersey will be worn for the first time by the Leinster women’s team in the opening game of their interpro defence against Connacht Rugby on Saturday, 10 August at Energia Park.

As requested by many Leinster supporters, the new shirt features an embroidered crest rather than that of the print-on variety.

Leinster describe the “distinctive pattern” of the jersey as being “inspired by the Irish harp – the cornerstone of Leinster Rugby’s crest, and the province itself”.

“Leinster’s iconic blue is ever-present featuring an intricate linear print showcasing the 12 counties,” a statement from the province added.

The jersey will be available to purchase from Leinster’s online store or at sports retailers nationwide.

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie