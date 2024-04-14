Advertisement
Leinster fans at Croke Park in 2009. James Crombie/INPHO
Last Four

Leinster set for Saturday showdown in Croke Park with Northampton

The game will be held at 5.30pm on Saturday 4 May.
12
2.5k
1 hour ago

LEINSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP semi-final against Northampton Saints has been fixed for Saturday 4 May in Croke Park.

There will be a 5.30pm kick-off for the last four tie with the fixture details confirmed this evening for the concluding stagres of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Leinster will enter the match off the back of their hugely impressive quarter-final success against La Rochelle yesterday.

Northampton ran in nine tries against the Bulls in their quarter-final win yesterday to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2011. Leinster will be aiming to reach the final for the fifth time in seven seasons as they chase a first title win since 2018.

The game will be the first club rugby tie at Croke Park since Leinster’s 2009 semi-final victory over Munster.

The other semi-final tie this year will be held on Sunday 5 May, Toulouse set to enjoy home advantage against Harlequins.

General admittance tickets for both games will be on sale from Friday. It was also announced this evening that both Challenge Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday 4 May as Sharks take on Clermont Auvergne, while Gloucester face Benetton.

Champions Cup semi-finals

Saturday 4 May

  • Leinster v Northampton Saints – Croke Park, Dublin – 5.30pm…(Live RTÉ and TNT Sports).

Sunday 5 May

  • Toulouse v Harlequins – Le Stadium, Toulouse – 3pm…(Live ITV and TNT Sports).

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Saturday 4 May

  • Sharks v Clermont Auvergne – Twickenham Stoop – 12.30pm…(Live TNT Sports).
  • Gloucester v Benetton – Kingsholm – 3pm… (Live TNT Sports).
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
