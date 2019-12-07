This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TRY!

A nervy moment as Jamison Gibson-Park takes two attempts to gather a kick in behind. Northampton turnover the ball but a loose pass allows Garry Ringrose to turn on the burners and burst free. He pelts into space before playing in James Lowe who has the easiest of tasks to put Leinster 5-0 up with less than three minutes on the clock.

We go back to check for a knock-on from Gibson-Park but the try is given. Perfect start for Leinster, and Johnny Sexton kicks the extras.

And we’re off!

Dan Biggar with the hanging kick to get things started at Franklin’s Gardens, where the pitch looks absolutely perfect.

Let’s hope it makes for a fast, free-flowing game.

Here’s a reminder of the Leinster team that Leo Cullen is sending out.

Plenty of changes from their last Champions Cup outing against Lyon, with a few fresh faces offered a chance to impress ahead of the return fixture at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup trip to face Northampton Saints, where Leo Cullen’s team are looking to make it three wins from three in Europe.

We’ll have all the action live, so join us for what should be another European cracker between two teams who have become very familiar with each other over the years.

  

