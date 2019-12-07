Flag 2 Mins

3 mins ago

A nervy moment as Jamison Gibson-Park takes two attempts to gather a kick in behind. Northampton turnover the ball but a loose pass allows Garry Ringrose to turn on the burners and burst free. He pelts into space before playing in James Lowe who has the easiest of tasks to put Leinster 5-0 up with less than three minutes on the clock.

We go back to check for a knock-on from Gibson-Park but the try is given. Perfect start for Leinster, and Johnny Sexton kicks the extras.