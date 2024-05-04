Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Leinster v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup semi-final

A place in the final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is up for grabs at Croke Park.
4.52pm, 4 May 2024
Leinster v Northampton Saints

1 min ago 6:16PM

Scrum penalty to Northampton on 35 minutes. Saints are just outside the 22 with a lineout. 

3 mins ago 6:14PM

32 mins Lein 15 Nor 0

Courtney Lawes comes up with a big play to win a penalty with Joe McCarthy on the charge. 

5 mins ago 6:12PM

And Leinster win a scrum penalty from the resulting play. Byrne kicks his side back into the Saint’s 22. 

6 mins ago 6:11PM

Northampton ahead of the kick from the restart. It’s unravelling a bit for the Premiership leaders. 

7 mins ago 6:10PM

29 min: Lein 15 Nor 0

Ross Byrne kicks the penalty from in front of the posts. 

8 mins ago 6:09PM

Scrum penalty to Leinster under the posts 

9 mins ago 6:08PM

25 min: Lein 12 Nor 0
Another big moment for Leinster as they win a penalty with Northampton in possession, thanks to good work from Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter.  

14 mins ago 6:03PM

The English side have yet to enjoy any sustained possession in Leinster’s 22.  

15 mins ago 6:02PM

20 minutes in Leinster have a lineout on halfway. They are in control. The Saints need to score next you’d feel for a contest to emerge. 

20 mins ago 5:57PM

Leinster try! 14 mins: Lein 12 Nor 0

James Lowe again in the left corner, and again from a smart Gibson Park pass. Leinster well on top. Byrne hits the post with the kick. 

24 mins ago 5:53PM

James Lowe touches down in the left corner after a penalty is tapped quickly by Jamison Gibson-Park. The scrum half then threw a superb long pass to the winger who got over. 
Ross Byrne converts. 7-0.

26 mins ago 5:51PM

Leinster try! 10 mins: Lein 5 Nor 0

30 mins ago 5:47PM

Seven minutes on the clock approach, and the opening exchanges have been characterised by handling errors by both sides. A nervy start. 

33 mins ago 5:44PM

Leinster win back possession after a Saints knock on in midfield. 

33 mins ago 5:44PM

3 mins: Lein 0 Nor 0

Leinster concede a scrum penalty. Andrew Porter is penalised. 

37 mins ago 5:40PM

0 mins: Lein 0 Nor 0
And we’re off

38 mins ago 5:39PM

The teams are out to considerable fanfare and volume. The delayed 5.40 kick off is approaching fast.  

57 mins ago 5:20PM

Some among the capacity, 82,000, crowd are still making their way into the ground. 

59 mins ago 5:18PM

Kick off has been delayed by 10 minutes 

1 hr ago 5:03PM

Some pre-reading kick-off reading for subscribers who perhaps have not had a chance so far: 

Ciarán Kennedy’s match preview.

Murray Kinsella on the threat posed by Northampton

1 hr ago 4:57PM

Leinster:

15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Robbie Henshaw 
12. Jamie Osborne
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher 
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Jack Conan 
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne 
23. Jimmy O’Brien 

 

Northampton Saints:

15. George Furbank
14. James Ramm
13. Tommy Freeman
12. Fraser Dingwall
11. George Hendy
10. Fin Smith
9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller
2. Curtis Langdon
3. Trevor Davison
4. Alex Moon
5. Alex Coles
6. Courtney Lawes (capt)
7. Sam Graham
8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. Sam Matavesi
17. Emmanuel Iyogun
18. Elliot Millar Mills
19. Temo Mayanavanua
20. Angus Scott-Young
21. Tom James
22. Tom Litchfield
23. Tom Seabrook

Referee: Mathieu Reynal (Fra)

1 hr ago 4:56PM

Hi everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster v Northampton, the first rugby match at Croke Park since the storied Heineken Cup semi-final of 2009. 

Leinster gained an upper hand over Munster that day that they have rarely relinquished since. Today they seek to make it through to a third consecutive Champions Cup final, where they would seek to win the trophy for a fifth time in all – and a first since 2018.    

Northampton are currently top of the Premiership but it will take a big performance from them to upset the odds. Leinster are 15-point favourites, and are 1/9 to win, with Northampton available at 6/1. 

Yet, as Leinster know, semi-finals at GAA HQ do not alway go the way of the favourites. Stay with us for updates throughout the game. 

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
