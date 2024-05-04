LIVE: Leinster v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster v Northampton Saints
Scrum penalty to Northampton on 35 minutes. Saints are just outside the 22 with a lineout.
32 mins Lein 15 Nor 0
Courtney Lawes comes up with a big play to win a penalty with Joe McCarthy on the charge.
And Leinster win a scrum penalty from the resulting play. Byrne kicks his side back into the Saint’s 22.
Northampton ahead of the kick from the restart. It’s unravelling a bit for the Premiership leaders.
29 min: Lein 15 Nor 0
Ross Byrne kicks the penalty from in front of the posts.
Scrum penalty to Leinster under the posts
25 min: Lein 12 Nor 0
Another big moment for Leinster as they win a penalty with Northampton in possession, thanks to good work from Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter.
The English side have yet to enjoy any sustained possession in Leinster’s 22.
20 minutes in Leinster have a lineout on halfway. They are in control. The Saints need to score next you’d feel for a contest to emerge.
Leinster try! 14 mins: Lein 12 Nor 0
James Lowe again in the left corner, and again from a smart Gibson Park pass. Leinster well on top. Byrne hits the post with the kick.
James Lowe touches down in the left corner after a penalty is tapped quickly by Jamison Gibson-Park. The scrum half then threw a superb long pass to the winger who got over.
Ross Byrne converts. 7-0.
Leinster try! 10 mins: Lein 5 Nor 0
Seven minutes on the clock approach, and the opening exchanges have been characterised by handling errors by both sides. A nervy start.
Leinster win back possession after a Saints knock on in midfield.
3 mins: Lein 0 Nor 0
Leinster concede a scrum penalty. Andrew Porter is penalised.
0 mins: Lein 0 Nor 0
And we’re off
The teams are out to considerable fanfare and volume. The delayed 5.40 kick off is approaching fast.
Some among the capacity, 82,000, crowd are still making their way into the ground.
Kick off has been delayed by 10 minutes
Some pre-reading kick-off reading for subscribers who perhaps have not had a chance so far:
Ciarán Kennedy’s match preview.
Murray Kinsella on the threat posed by Northampton.
Leinster:
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Jamie Osborne
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien
Northampton Saints:
15. George Furbank
14. James Ramm
13. Tommy Freeman
12. Fraser Dingwall
11. George Hendy
10. Fin Smith
9. Alex Mitchell
1. Alex Waller
2. Curtis Langdon
3. Trevor Davison
4. Alex Moon
5. Alex Coles
6. Courtney Lawes (capt)
7. Sam Graham
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. Sam Matavesi
17. Emmanuel Iyogun
18. Elliot Millar Mills
19. Temo Mayanavanua
20. Angus Scott-Young
21. Tom James
22. Tom Litchfield
23. Tom Seabrook
Referee: Mathieu Reynal (Fra)
Hi everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster v Northampton, the first rugby match at Croke Park since the storied Heineken Cup semi-final of 2009.
Leinster gained an upper hand over Munster that day that they have rarely relinquished since. Today they seek to make it through to a third consecutive Champions Cup final, where they would seek to win the trophy for a fifth time in all – and a first since 2018.
Northampton are currently top of the Premiership but it will take a big performance from them to upset the odds. Leinster are 15-point favourites, and are 1/9 to win, with Northampton available at 6/1.
Yet, as Leinster know, semi-finals at GAA HQ do not alway go the way of the favourites. Stay with us for updates throughout the game.