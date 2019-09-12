This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster go three from three in pre-season with victory at Northampton

Leo Cullen’s side enjoyed another useful work-out at Franklin’s Gardens this evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:24 PM
1 hour ago 5,573 Views 5 Comments
Jimmy O'Brien dotted down in the first half.
Image: Sportsfile/Leinster Rugby
Jimmy O'Brien dotted down in the first half.
Jimmy O'Brien dotted down in the first half.
Image: Sportsfile/Leinster Rugby

Northampton Saints 26

Leinster 34 

LEINSTER HELD OFF a storming second-half comeback from Northampton Saints to make it three pre-season wins from three with victory over their Champions Cup pool opponents this evening.

Leo Cullen’s side scored five tries in a high-scoring friendly at Franklin’s Gardens as they followed up wins over Coventry and Canada with another useful work-out ahead of their Pro14 season opener in two weeks.

First-half tries from Jimmy O’Brien, Caelan Doris and Peter Dooley set the province on their way as Cullen’s men led 22-7 at the break, but the Saints responded in kind to turn the game on its head in the second period.

With the hosts storming into a 26-22 lead with 15 minutes left on the clock, Leinster found another gear and pulled clear for victory in the closing stages thanks to scores from Rory O’Loughlin and O’Brien’s second.

The sides will meet again later in the season, when they go head-to-head in rounds three and four of the Champions Cup, but before that Leinster’s focus now turns to their Pro14 opener against Benetton on 28 September.

