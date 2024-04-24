Mathieu Raynal to referee Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton

MATHIEU RAYNAL WILL take charge of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final meeting with Northampton Saints next month.
The French official has been confirmed as the referee for the sold-out Croke Park clash on 4 May.
Raynal’s assistants will be Pierre Brousset and Luc Ramos, with Thomas Charabas as TMO.
Irish official Andrew Brace will referee the other semi-final between Toulouse and Harlequins, to be played at Le Stadium on Toulouse on Sunday, 5 May.
Chris Busby and Eoghan Cross will run the line, while Olly Hodges will be TMO.
In the Challenge Cup, Luke Pearce will referee the semi-final meeting of the Sharks and Clermont, while Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli has been appointed to the clash between Gloucester and Benetton.
Both Challenge Cup semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 4 May.
Champions Cup semi-finals:
(Kick-offs local time)
Leinster Rugby v Northampton Saints
Saturday 4 May – Croke Park, Dublin, 5.30pm
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra); Assistant referees: Pierre Brousset (Fra), Luc Ramos (Fra); TMO: Thomas Charabas (Fra)
Stade Toulousain v Harlequins
Sunday 5 May – Le Stadium, Toulouse, 4pm
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire); Assistant referees: Chris Busby (Ire), Eoghan Cross (Ire); TMO: Olly Hodges (Ire)
Challenge Cup semi-finals:
(Kick-offs local time)
Hollywoodbets Sharks v ASM Clermont Auvergne
Saturday 4 May – Twickenham Stoop, 12.30pm
Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng); Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Matthew Carley (Eng); TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)
Gloucester Rugby v Benetton Rugby
Saturday 4 May – Kingsholm, 3pm
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo); Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (Sco); Sam Grove-White (Sco); TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)