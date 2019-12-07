Jonathan Sexton to undergo scan on knee injury

LEINSTER CAPTAIN JONATHAN Sexton will face an anxious wait in the coming days as he will be sent for a scan on a knee injury.

The out-half had to be helped from the field after a tackle from Matt Procter in the early minutes of the second half during this afternoon’s resounding 16-43 bonus point win away to Northampton Saints.

“He has a bit of strapping on his knee,” said Leo Cullen post match. “He will get a scan tomorrow (or Monday) and we’ll see what sort of extent it is.”

Though Leinster did not appear weakened by the loss of Sexton as they ran in four tries in his absence, the decision to send on Ross Byrne was not a cautionary move as Sexton was given extensive attention from Leinster’s medical team before hobbling off.

“He’s a little uncomfortable there at the moment,” added Cullen.

“I don’t know the extent of it, but we’ll find out the extent of it. We’ll find out more (in the) early part of next week.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!