Toner to equal Leinster's all-time appearance record as Cullen names team for Ospreys

DEVIN TONER WILL win his 261st cap for Leinster tomorrow, equaling Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time record for the province.
Toner, who made his Leinster debut back in 2006, has been named in the second row alongside Ross Molony for Friday’s home game against the Ospreys (KO 8.15pm, TG4, eir Sport).
Max O’Reilly is handed another start at fullback while Dave Kearney, fresh from a hat-trick against Zebre last weekend, continues on the left wing as Rory O’Loughlin makes a rare start on the right wing.
Head coach Leo Cullen has opted for a new midfield combination with Ciarán Frawley returning from injury at inside centre to partner Jamie Osborne, who makes only his second start for the province.
Rowan Osborne gets the nod at scrum-half while Harry Byrne continues at out-half.
In the pack, loosehead Peter Dooley is set to win his 90th cap, joining Séan Cronin and Michael Bent in the front row.
Molony and Toner form an experienced second row, while a new-look back row sees Josh Murphy make his first start for Leinster at number eight, with Scott Fardy captaining the side at blindside flanker and Scott Penny and openside.
On the bench, Seán O’Brien and Tim Corkery could make their home debuts after featuring off the bench in Italy last weekend.
Clane’s man Marcus Hanan’s is also in line to make a first RDS appearance, while Academy back Andrew Smith could win his second cap for the province.
Ospreys captain Dan Evans make his 200th league appearance, while prop Rhys Henry makes his first start for the Welsh side.
Leinster
15. Max O’Reilly
14. Rory O’Loughlin
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Rowan Osborne
1. Peter Dooley
2. Seán Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Devin Toner
6. Scott Fardy (captain)
7. Scott Penny
8. Josh Murphy
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Marcus Hanan
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Jack Dunne
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Tim Corkery
23. Andrew Smith
Ospreys
15. Dan Evans
14. Dewi Cross
13. Owen Watkin
12. Keiran Williams
11. Cai Evans
10. Luke Price
9. Reuben Morgan-Williams
1. Rhys Henry
2. Sam Parry
3. Ma’afu Fia
4. Lloyd Ashley
5. Rhys Davies
6. Will Griffiths
7. Morgan Morris
8. Gareth Evans
Replacements:
16. Dewi Lake
17. Garyn Phillips
18. Tom Botha
19. Olly Cracknell
20. Sam Cross
21. Shaun Venter
22. Josh Thomas
23. Joe Hawkins
Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)
