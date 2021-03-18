Toner to equal Leinster's all-time appearance record as Cullen names team for Ospreys

DEVIN TONER WILL win his 261st cap for Leinster tomorrow, equaling Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time record for the province.

Toner, who made his Leinster debut back in 2006, has been named in the second row alongside Ross Molony for Friday’s home game against the Ospreys (KO 8.15pm, TG4, eir Sport).

Max O’Reilly is handed another start at fullback while Dave Kearney, fresh from a hat-trick against Zebre last weekend, continues on the left wing as Rory O’Loughlin makes a rare start on the right wing.

Head coach Leo Cullen has opted for a new midfield combination with Ciarán Frawley returning from injury at inside centre to partner Jamie Osborne, who makes only his second start for the province.

Rowan Osborne gets the nod at scrum-half while Harry Byrne continues at out-half.

In the pack, loosehead Peter Dooley is set to win his 90th cap, joining Séan Cronin and Michael Bent in the front row.

Molony and Toner form an experienced second row, while a new-look back row sees Josh Murphy make his first start for Leinster at number eight, with Scott Fardy captaining the side at blindside flanker and Scott Penny and openside.

On the bench, Seán O’Brien and Tim Corkery could make their home debuts after featuring off the bench in Italy last weekend.

Clane’s man Marcus Hanan’s is also in line to make a first RDS appearance, while Academy back Andrew Smith could win his second cap for the province.

Ospreys captain Dan Evans make his 200th league appearance, while prop Rhys Henry makes his first start for the Welsh side.

Leinster

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Rory O’Loughlin

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Rowan Osborne

1. Peter Dooley

2. Seán Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Devin Toner

6. Scott Fardy (captain)



7. Scott Penny

8. Josh Murphy

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Marcus Hanan

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Jack Dunne

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Tim Corkery

23. Andrew Smith

Ospreys

15. Dan Evans

14. Dewi Cross

13. Owen Watkin

12. Keiran Williams

11. Cai Evans

10. Luke Price

9. Reuben Morgan-Williams

1. Rhys Henry

2. Sam Parry

3. Ma’afu Fia

4. Lloyd Ashley

5. Rhys Davies

6. Will Griffiths

7. Morgan Morris

8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Garyn Phillips

18. Tom Botha

19. Olly Cracknell

20. Sam Cross

21. Shaun Venter

22. Josh Thomas

23. Joe Hawkins

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)