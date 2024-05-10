Leinster make five changes for Ospreys' visit to RDS

LEINSTER HAVE MADE five changes to the team that defeated Northampton Saints as they face Ospreys in the URC tomorrow evening at the RDS (KO: 7:35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sport).
Head coach Leo Cullen has named Jimmy O’Brien, Luke McGrath, Rónan Kelleher, Jason Jenkins and Will Connors in the starting lineup.
Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back with Jordan Larmour and O’Brien on the wings.
Jamie Osborne and Robbie Henshaw maintain their partnership in the centre, with McGrath joining Ross Byrne in the half-backs, for the first time since the March win over Zebre.
Kelleher joins Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in the front row. Jenkins partners Ross Molony in the second row for the seventh time this season.
Caelan Doris captains the team once more. He’s joined in the back row by Ryan Baird and Connors.
There is a 5:3 split on the bench, with Tommy O’Brien set to feature for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in February.
Meanwhile, Cian Healy has signed a new contract with Leinster ahead of next season. The prop, who has made 275 appearances for his province, will remain part of the playing panel for at least one more year.
Leinster:
- 15. Ciarán Frawley
- 14. Jordan Larmour
- 13. Jamie Osborne
- 12. Robbie Henshaw
- 11. Jimmy O’Brien
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. Caelan Doris (Capt)
Replacements:
- 16. Dan Sheehan
- 17. Michael Milne
- 18. Thomas Clarkson
- 19. Jack Conan
- 20. Josh van der Flier
- 21. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 22. Charlie Ngatai
- 23. Tommy O’Brien
Ref: Sam Grove-White (SRU)