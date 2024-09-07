Advertisement
Michael Milne: Try-scorer. Ben Brady/INPHO
Preseason

Leinster tune up for new season with 54-26 win over Northampton Saints

Province begin their URC campaign away to Edinburgh on Friday week.
5.00pm, 7 Sep 2024
SECOND-HALF TRIES from Michael Milne, Alan Spicer, Henry McErlean and Sam Prendergast helped Leinster to a 54-26 win over Northampton Saints as the province continued their preseason schedule this afternoon.

After losing 40-28 in Bordeaux last weekend, Leo Cullen’s management team will be pleased to leave Franklin’s Garden with a win as the URC season looms into view.

Leinster were 26-7 to the good at half time following tries from Scott Penny, Gus McCarthy, Liam Turner and a penalty try. Winger James Ramm had given the Saints an early lead before the visitors took over.

Leinster begin their URC campaign on Friday week, away to Edinburgh, before hosting the Dragons at the Aviva Stadium on 27 September.

 

