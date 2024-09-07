Leinster tune up for new season with 54-26 win over Northampton Saints

SECOND-HALF TRIES from Michael Milne, Alan Spicer, Henry McErlean and Sam Prendergast helped Leinster to a 54-26 win over Northampton Saints as the province continued their preseason schedule this afternoon.

After losing 40-28 in Bordeaux last weekend, Leo Cullen’s management team will be pleased to leave Franklin’s Garden with a win as the URC season looms into view.

Blowing off the cobwebs against a super-competitive Leinster side.



😇 26-54 🔵 pic.twitter.com/AjXFlnypn0 — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) September 7, 2024

Leinster were 26-7 to the good at half time following tries from Scott Penny, Gus McCarthy, Liam Turner and a penalty try. Winger James Ramm had given the Saints an early lead before the visitors took over.

Leinster begin their URC campaign on Friday week, away to Edinburgh, before hosting the Dragons at the Aviva Stadium on 27 September.