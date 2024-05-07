LEINSTER’S DEPTH AND production line was discussed on today’s Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

Asked by host Gavan Casey where the national team and Leinster would be without Jamison Gibson-Park, Bernard Jackman said, “big, big trouble”.

The former Leinster and Ireland hooker expanded on the No 9′s value and went on to question the strength-in-depth at the province, who made it through to a third Champions Cup final in a row at the weekend with an ultimately narrow win over Northampton at Croke Park.

“I think he’s a long way ahead of the others at the moment. Obviously, look, Conor Murray was was the main man for a long time and he’s bounced back to a bit of form but Gibson-Park is playing the game at a different level,” Jackman said

“And probably because we don’t have the real absolute power, his ability to play fast and find space and make decisions, make good decisions around a breakdown, is unparalleled at the moment. Like, he’s actually better at that than Dupont.

“Dupont has obviously got an incredible skill-set and other attributes that Gibson-Park doesn’t have but I think he’s become a key, key player for Ireland and if we didn’t have him at the weekend I think we would have struggled.

“And talking development line and pathways, I mean, even Leinster now, if you’re really critical of them, and they may win the European Cup, that production line hasn’t produced as many players as maybe we think – of the top, top end at the moment.”

Jackman continued: “So, they haven’t replaced Cian Healy, Andrew Porter has come across to the other side. Behind Cian, there’s a couple of young lads coming out of the academy who are really good. What’s happened for the last 10 or 12 years?

“There’s no natural replacement in Leinster for Tadhg Furlong and, you know, they obviously went to try to sign Tom O’Toole and Finlay Bealham, so that’s an admission from their part that there isn’t a natural successor there of that quality. I think they’ll end up going non Irish qualified to replace (Michael) Ala’alatoa to give them more backup there.

“And, you know, we haven’t produced a nine for a while in Leinster, like of the top, top end and you’d still say that (Johnny) Sexton hasn’t been replaced. I know Ross was brilliant against La Rochelle but realistically it’s probably Harry (Byrne) or Sam (Prendergast) who may end up being the replacement for Johnny long term so, yeah.

“And look, I know it was a young side who went away to South Africa but the two results there would also make you a little bit worried around the real depth behind the front liners.”

