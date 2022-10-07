Membership : Access or Sign Up
Concert moves Leinster game with Racing to Le Havre as Champions Cup fixtures released

Leinster, Munster and Ulster all face two Champions Cup ties before Christmas.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 7 Oct 2022, 12:38 PM
Leinster are heading to Le Havre.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEINSTER’S OPENING GAME in the Heineken Champions Cup against Racing 92 has been moved to Le Havre due to a concert at the stadium of the French club in Paris.

The La Défense Arena is unavailable to host the Pool A clash on Saturday 10 December due to the French rapper Orelsan playing at the venue.

Instead Leo Cullen’s side will head north-west to the French port city of Le Havre to play at the Stade Océane with a kick-off of 2pm.

The ERC have today confirmed the fixture details for the games with Leinster’s other pre-Christmas game seeing them face Gloucester on Friday 16 December at the RDS Arena.

Munster host Toulouse in Thomond Park on Sunday 11 December at 3.15pm before travelling to Franklin’s Gardens to play Northampton Saints on Sunday 18 December at 1pm.

Ulster begin their campaign on Sunday 11 December at AJ Bell Stadium in Salford at 1pm against Sale Sharks in Pool B, before meeting Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on Saturday 17 December at Kingspan Stadium at 5.30pm.

Connacht’s opening Challenge Cup tie sees them play Newcastle Falcons at the Sportsground in Galway at 5.30pm on Saturday 10 December.

They then travel to play Brive at Stade Amédée-Doménech at 8pm on Friday 16 December.

The full list of fixtures can be viewed here.

