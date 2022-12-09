Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster as Sexton and Furlong miss Racing clash

ROSS BYRNE WILL start at out-half for Leinster in tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Stade Océane in Le Havre [KO 1pm Irish time, BT Sport], with Johnny Sexton still sidelined by a calf injury.

Leinster captain Sexton picked up the injury during Ireland’s autumn Test series and remains out of action, meaning the experienced Byrne continues in the number 10 shirt after guiding his team to a stunning comeback win over Ulster last weekend.

Garry Ringrose will captain Leinster again tomorrow as he teams up with the returning Charlie Ngatai in midfield, the latter having recovered from injury to start.

Leinster’s back three is unchanged, as is their halfback pairing, while Dan Sheehan comes into the starting team at hooker as Rónan Kelleher drops to the bench.

Andrew Porter comes into the starting side at loosehead prop in place of Cian Healy, who covers tighthead prop from the bench as Tadhg Furlong misses out due to the ankle injury he picked up against Ulster.

James Ryan and Jason Jenkins pair up in the second row again this weekend, as Caelan Doris comes into the starting XV at number eight.

Jamie Osborne is set for his Champions Cup debut off the bench, while Harry Byrne offers out-half cover among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Scotland out-half Finn Russell returns to the Racing team after sitting out last weekend’s Top 14 win over Toulon, while Gaël Fickou is back to captain the team from inside centre.

Fickou partners former Munster man Francis Saili in midfield and Racing’s team also includes former England wing Christian Wade, Argentinian flyer Juan Imhoff, and France lock Cameron Woki.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose (captain)

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. James Ryan

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Ed Byrne

18. Cian Healy

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jamie Osborne

Racing 92:

15. Max Spring

14. Christian Wade

13. Francis Saili

12. Gael Fickou (captain)

11. Juan Imhoff

10. Finn Russell

9. Nolann Le Garrec 1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Cedate Gomes Sa

4. Cameron Woki

5. Fabien Sanconnie

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Ibrahim Diallo

8. Maxime Baudonne

Replacements: 16. Janick Tarrit

17. Hassane Kolingar

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. Anton Bresler

20. Boris Palu

21. Baptiste Chouzenoux

22. Antoine Gibert

23. Olivier Klemenczak

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].

