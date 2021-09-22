Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 22 September 2021
Leinster to accommodate all season-ticket holders on RDS return next month

The Pro14 champions will kick off their season at the Aviva and return to their conventional home on 9 October.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,401 Views 1 Comment
LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that they will make their return to the RDS for their United Rugby Championship (URC) Round 3 fixture with Zebre.

The eastern province can allow for 75% capacity for the fixture, meaning all of their 12,000-plus season-ticket holders will have a seat in the ground for the visit of the Italians.

As confirmed in August, Leinster will start their season at the Aviva Stadium — they face the Bulls in their URC opener at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (TG4, 17:15) — due to previous concerns over capacity at the RDS under public-health restrictions, and whether or not every season-ticket holder would be able to attend their Round 1 fixture versus the Bulls.

Leo Cullen’s side already played English Premiership champions Harlequins earlier this month in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva, which was open to 15,000 supporters on the day.

However, at a Leinster Supporters club AGM earlier this evening, it was confirmed to fans that the Blues can return to the RDS, beginning with their second home game on 9 October.

