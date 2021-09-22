Leinster to accommodate all season-ticket holders on RDS return next month

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that they will make their return to the RDS for their United Rugby Championship (URC) Round 3 fixture with Zebre.

The eastern province can allow for 75% capacity for the fixture, meaning all of their 12,000-plus season-ticket holders will have a seat in the ground for the visit of the Italians.

📰 | As confirmed at the @OLSCRugby AGM this evening…



🏟 We’re coming home!



📍#LeinsterRugby will return to the @TheRDS Arena for our Round 3 @URCOfficial game under 75% capacity rules - this ensures a seat for all 12,000+ season ticket holders! #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/Xljii6uPGi — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 22, 2021

As confirmed in August, Leinster will start their season at the Aviva Stadium — they face the Bulls in their URC opener at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (TG4, 17:15) — due to previous concerns over capacity at the RDS under public-health restrictions, and whether or not every season-ticket holder would be able to attend their Round 1 fixture versus the Bulls.

Leo Cullen’s side already played English Premiership champions Harlequins earlier this month in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva, which was open to 15,000 supporters on the day.

However, at a Leinster Supporters club AGM earlier this evening, it was confirmed to fans that the Blues can return to the RDS, beginning with their second home game on 9 October.