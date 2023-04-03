Ringrose to return for Leinster but Doris and Van der Flier are doubts

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CENTRE Garry Ringrose is set to return for Leinster in their Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester at the Aviva Stadium this Friday.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since taking a shuddering hit to the head while playing for Ireland against Scotland four weekends ago.

Ringrose missed last Saturday’s win over Ulster, but Leinster have now reported that he trained fully towards the end of last week and is available for selection for Friday’s meeting with Leicester in Dublin.

Similarly, Ireland number eight Caelan Doris has come through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury against England three weekends ago but he missed out on the Ulster game due to illness.

Leinster indicated that Doris’ availability for the Leicester game remains uncertain and said he will be “will be further assessed this week.”

Ireland openside flanker Josh van der Flier is also a doubt for the Leicester clash due to the ankle injury he picked up against Ulster.

The World Rugby player of the year was forced off after 55 minutes of Ulster’s win and Leinster again indicated that van der Flier “will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on availability.”

Leinster’s longer-term injury list includes captain Johnny Sexton [groin], Jamie Osborne [knee], Rónan Kelleher [shoulder], Joe McCarthy [ankle], Cormac Foley [hamstring], Martin Moloney [knee] and Charlie Ngatai [hamstring].