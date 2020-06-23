Ringrose and Healy fit again as Leinster's Lowe remains in New Zealand

LEINSTER HAVE REPORTED that Ireland internationals Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose are both back in full training after recovering from the injuries they suffered during this year’s Six Nations.

However, James Lowe has remained at home in New Zealand as Leinster return to training this week.

Healy suffered a hip injury in Ireland’s defeat to England at Twickenham, while Ringrose sustained his hand injury in the win over Scotland.

Both Leinster players have recovered fully for Leinster’s return to training, which got underway at their UCD base yesterday.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Centre Conor O’Brien [hamstring] and tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze [back] have also both recovered from their injury problems to return to full training.

Openside flanker Dan Leavy is now “in the final stages of his running rehabilitation” after the horrific knee injury he suffered last year.

Leavy sustained a significant multi-ligament knee injury during Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium last year but is now nearing his return.

Leinster are currently missing star wing Lowe from their pre-season training, with the province saying he “returned home to New Zealand for personal reasons.”

Leinster haven’t detailed when Lowe will return but say that he will “follow all Government health advice and guidelines upon arrival back in to the country.” Current guidelines indicate Lowe will have to self-isolate for 14 days when he returns to Ireland.

Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster’s squad are in their first week back in training after lockdown, having returned initially in small groups yesterday.

Leinster’s players and staff underwent coronavirus testing last Wednesday, with the first phase of testing returning zero positive results.

They are currently preparing for a return to playing on the weekend of 22/23 August at the Aviva Stadium, when they’re pencilled in to face Munster in a Pro14 inter-provincial clash.