Leinster prop Abdaladze makes move to French side Brive

LEINSTER’S VAKHTANG ABDALADZE has moved to France to join Brive on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old made his Test debut for his native Georgia last year and a subsequent move away from Leinster was expected.

The prop’s contract was due to expire in 2024 but he has opted to move a year early to the French club.

Brive have just been relegated from the French Top 14 and will play in the second tier ProD2 next season.

Abdaladze made ten appearances for Leinster last season in the United Rugby Championship, scoring a try in his last outing when they defeated Emirates Lions in April.