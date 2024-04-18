Leinster Rugby to move to Aviva Stadium and Croke Park next season during RDS redevelopment

LEINSTER RUGBY ARE set to relocate to the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park for their home games next season while the RDS Arena is undergoing redevelopment.

The province confirmed on Thursday afternoon that “the majority of its games” in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup will be played in the 52,000-capacity Aviva, while “a number of games” will be played in GAA HQ.

The province’s games in the Women’s Interprovincial Championship will continue to be played at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said: “It will be a season like no other, of that there will be no doubt, and while we acknowledge that there will be some inconvenience in any stadium move, we are also very excited to bring a full season of Leinster Rugby matches to venues of the quality of the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, two of the finest stadia in Europe.”