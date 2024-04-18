Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
The Aviva Stadium hosted Leinster's Champions Cup victory over La Rochelle last weekend. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Home improvement

Leinster Rugby to move to Aviva Stadium and Croke Park next season during RDS redevelopment

Leinster’s home ground at the RDS Arena will be redeveloped during the 2024/25 season.
2.58pm, 18 Apr 2024
987
4

LEINSTER RUGBY ARE set to relocate to the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park for their home games next season while the RDS Arena is undergoing redevelopment.

The province confirmed on Thursday afternoon that “the majority of its games” in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup will be played in the 52,000-capacity Aviva, while “a number of games” will be played in GAA HQ.

The province’s games in the Women’s Interprovincial Championship will continue to be played at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said: “It will be a season like no other, of that there will be no doubt, and while we acknowledge that there will be some inconvenience in any stadium move, we are also very excited to bring a full season of Leinster Rugby matches to venues of the quality of the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, two of the finest stadia in Europe.”

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     