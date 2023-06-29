Leinster Rugby and Adidas end kit deal

LEINSTER RUGBY ARE on the lookout for a new kit supplier, after their deal with Adidas will not be renewed.

The kit manufacturer had been supplying all playing kit, along with the managerial and backroom teams since the 2018/19 season, but it will be discontinued at the end of this season.

The deal also affects Leinster Branch referees.

Eamon de Búrca, Sponsorship Manager with Leinster Rugby said, “The last five seasons have seen success on and off the pitch and adidas have been a key part of that. It has been a brilliant opportunity for Leinster Rugby to work with a global brand and to take lessons from that time that we will hopefully carry forward.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks and indeed our thanks, in particular, to the team based here in Ireland, who made this relationship work and who understood the club and the dual mandate.”

Since 2018/19 and the start of the partnership, Leinster Rugby have won three PRO14 titles and two Women’s Interprovincial Series titles.

“We have a busy summer ahead of us as a club and of course the women’s Interprovincial Series to prepare for” said de Búrca, “and leading into that activity, we will be announcing our new kit supplier in due course.”