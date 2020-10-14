Ringrose and Doris win Leinster rugby player awards after Pro 14 title-winning season

LEINSTER DUO GARRY Ringrose and Caelan Doris have been honoured for their displays this season in landing the province’s individual end of season awards.

For the third successive year Leinster were crowned Pro14 champions but did suffer disappointment on the European front with a quarter-final loss at the hands of Saracens.

Ringrose captained Leinster for their Pro14 final win over Ulster and has been recognised for his individual showings by landing the Leinster Rugby Players’ Player of the Season. It’s five years since Ringrose made his debut for Leinster and he now has 78 caps for the side with that Ulster game marking his first outing as captain.

Doris has been awarded the Young Player honour in the province after a landmark campaign which also saw him make his debut for Ireland in the Six Nations. He started out in April 2018 with his debut and has now played 33 times for Leinster.

Leinster’s annual awards ceremony was cancelled in May due to Covid-19 with the winners instead announced today for the season that has just recently been completed.

Their achievements have been praised by Leinster captain Johnny Sexton.

“Both Garry and Caelan have been superb all season and thoroughly deserve their awards. Naturally, we would love to celebrate their achievements with family and friends at the end of season awards but we understand we have to keep playing our part. It was still nice to have a moment with the two lads at the team meeting and to surprise them with their awards.

“Both of them have been brilliant for us in a hugely demanding season and not once did they let their standards slip.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Garry Ringrose gets his Pro14 medal in September from Johnny Sexton. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Head coach Leo Cullen also paid tribute to their efforts.

“We play a team sport so it is all about the collective effort and reward but I think when you have been recognised by your peers, by your fellow players with an award like this it is special. They see your efforts day in, day out and understand what you bring to the environment, not just during the 80 minutes, so it means that little bit more I think.

“I know the regard both Garry and Caelan are held by the playing group and it is shared by the coaching staff. Two great players but special men also. The recognition is richly deserved.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!