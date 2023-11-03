Advertisement
Culhane brought in as Leinster make one change for Edinburgh game
The Round 3 clash takes place at the RDS Arena.
8 minutes ago

JAMES CULHANE HAS been drafted into the Leinster team for tomorrow’s URC clash against Edinburgh [KO: 3.05pm, RTÉ 2].

Culhane’s inclusion in the back row is the only change from last week’s victory over the Sharks. He comes in for Rhys Ruddock, as the experienced forward is named on the bench, for the Round 3 clash at the RDS Arena.

Scott Penny captains a team that ran in five tries last weekend with  Rob Russell (2), Jordan Larmour, Max Deegan and Tommy O’Brien all touching down. 

Dylan Donnellan is included amongst the replacements, fresh off making his debut in last weekend’s game.

Leinster

  • 15. Ciarán Frawley
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 13. Jamie Osborne
  • 12. Charlie Ngatai
  • 11. Jordan Larmour
  • 10. Harry Byrne
  • 9. Cormac Foley
  • 1. Jack Boyle
  • 2. Lee Barron
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Ross Molony
  • 5. Jason Jenkins
  • 6. Max Deegan
  • 7. Scott Penny (captain)
  • 8. James Culhane

Replacements:

  • 16. Dylan Donnellan
  • 17. Paddy McCarthy
  • 18. Rory McGuire
  • 19. Brian Deeny
  • 20. Rhys Ruddock
  • 21. Ben Murphy
  • 22. Sam Prendergast
  • 23. Rob Russell

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
