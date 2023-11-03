Culhane brought in as Leinster make one change for Edinburgh game

JAMES CULHANE HAS been drafted into the Leinster team for tomorrow’s URC clash against Edinburgh [KO: 3.05pm, RTÉ 2].

Culhane’s inclusion in the back row is the only change from last week’s victory over the Sharks. He comes in for Rhys Ruddock, as the experienced forward is named on the bench, for the Round 3 clash at the RDS Arena.

Scott Penny captains a team that ran in five tries last weekend with Rob Russell (2), Jordan Larmour, Max Deegan and Tommy O’Brien all touching down.

Dylan Donnellan is included amongst the replacements, fresh off making his debut in last weekend’s game.

Leinster

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Harry Byrne

9. Cormac Foley

1. Jack Boyle

2. Lee Barron

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny (captain)

8. James Culhane

Replacements: