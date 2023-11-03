Culhane brought in as Leinster make one change for Edinburgh game

JAMES CULHANE HAS been drafted into the Leinster team for tomorrow’s URC clash against Edinburgh [KO: 3.05pm, RTÉ 2].
Culhane’s inclusion in the back row is the only change from last week’s victory over the Sharks. He comes in for Rhys Ruddock, as the experienced forward is named on the bench, for the Round 3 clash at the RDS Arena.
Scott Penny captains a team that ran in five tries last weekend with Rob Russell (2), Jordan Larmour, Max Deegan and Tommy O’Brien all touching down.
Dylan Donnellan is included amongst the replacements, fresh off making his debut in last weekend’s game.
📥 | 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒!— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 3, 2023
Here is your #LeinsterRugby team to face @EdinburghRugby tomorrow afternoon in the #BKTURC #LEIvEDI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/H0oXKYBVUv
Leinster
- 15. Ciarán Frawley
- 14. Tommy O’Brien
- 13. Jamie Osborne
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Jordan Larmour
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Cormac Foley
- 1. Jack Boyle
- 2. Lee Barron
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Max Deegan
- 7. Scott Penny (captain)
- 8. James Culhane
Replacements:
- 16. Dylan Donnellan
- 17. Paddy McCarthy
- 18. Rory McGuire
- 19. Brian Deeny
- 20. Rhys Ruddock
- 21. Ben Murphy
- 22. Sam Prendergast
- 23. Rob Russell