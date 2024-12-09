MURRAY KINSELLA DISCUSSED the impressive performances of Leinster duo Sam Prendergast and Jordie Barrett against Bristol Bears on the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“For Prendergast and all of the other Leinster players, even guys who are established internationals, to see someone like Barrett who is at that level with the basic skills of the game, it’s really promising,” Kinsella said.

“It looked like he was a level up, even with lots of internationals around him. It was kind of eye-opening in that regard. The Kiwis still, despite rumours of their demise, are still incredibly skilled. There probably wasn’t a minute in his life where Barrett didn’t have some sort of ball, usually a rugby ball, in his hands.

“He’s also got a great kicking game which we didn’t really get to see, but we will over the coming months. That not only takes pressure off of a 10, but it can also be educational. He sees different things and feeds them in. He’s a great communicator by all accounts and that will be massive for an out-half, like Prendergast, who is still learning his trade.

“There were a few mistakes again and Prendergast was so unlucky with that spiral kick from right to left. It looked like it was going to be perfect and bounce in, but it just went too long. He’s going to nail one of them soon, no doubt.”

On Prendergast, Kinsella added: I thought it was another really exciting performance from the out-half. He looks really comfortable being the boss. It’s pretty remarkable that there is a 21-year-old guy who has started the last couple of games at out-half for Ireland and is leading a Leinster team already on these away trips in the Champions Cup.

“It was only his first start in the Champions Cup, but it didn’t really look like it. He’s getting far more stuck in defensively. He’s said that he’s been working hard on it, and you can see that. He’s not a destructive defender yet, but you can see the appetite and intent to get involved.

“The Barrett and Snyman signings will thrill everyone, but they probably wanted a bit more incisive play from their 10 at times, and they’re getting that now from Prendergast.

“Obviously knockout rugby at the end of the season will be different, but having Barrett beside him will be a key influence,” Kinsella said.

