Leinster Rugby's proposal to have 2,000 fans at RDS rejected while Level 5 restrictions remain

LEINSTER RUGBY HAS been advised that their proposal to have 2,000 fans at the RDS next month cannot proceed while Ireland remains under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

However, they have also been informed that a “limited numbers of spectators” may be able to attend test events in the summer.

Leinster’s proposal, which was submitted to the Irish government earlier this month, outlined various plans including a trial match that could take place next month to coincide with games in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

It also suggests a cap of 2,000 spectators at the RDS Arena for a test event.

The proposal was sent to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media.

Minster of State for Sport Jack Chambers said on Monday night that he expects to see fans back in attendance at GAA championship and League of Ireland matches later this year. However, he was reluctant to put a definitive timeline on when the first matches allowing a limited number of spectators could take place.

In relation to the progress of Leinster’s proposal, the Department of TCAGSM released a statement to The42 which reads:

“Under the Government’s living with Covid-19 plan spectators are permitted to attend sporting events in limited numbers when the relevant area of the country is at Level 1 or at Level 2 of the measures in place to keep us all safe.

“As the country is currently at Level 5 no spectators are permitted at sports matches or events. However, professional and high performance sports are permitted to take place behind closed doors.

“In order to ensure effective preparation for the safe return of spectators, draft guidelines have been developed for very large purpose built event facilities such as sports stadia. This guidance has been submitted to the public health authorities for their consideration.

“In regard to Leinster Rugby’s proposal it is unfortunately the case that the country currently remains at Level 5 and that has the effect that no spectators are permitted at sporting events. Leinster Rugby have been advised of this.

“When the epidemiological situation and public health regulations allow, it is intended to begin to host test events in the summer starting with limited numbers of spectators.

“It is necessary that we continue to be guided by health officials on how best to allow safe attendance at sporting and cultural events. The Department will continue its constructive engagement with the sector in that regard.”

The42 also contacted Leinster about their proposal and have been informed that the club met with Minister Frank Feighan this week. The rugby province hopes to meet Minister Chambers “in the coming days.”

They also revealed that TDs Jim O’Callaghan and Neale Richmond have raised the matter on their behalf.

Finally, they noted the reply they received from the Department of TCAGSM which “acknowledged the proposal and eagerness to examine such proposals in due course but the difficulty with the country at Level 5 restrictions.”