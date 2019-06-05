This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster carry out investigation into alleged incident 'to the satisfaction of all parties'

The province say the academy player involved has made a full recovery.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 10:19 PM
8 minutes ago 573 Views 4 Comments
Leinster have released a statement on the alleged incident.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Leinster have released a statement on the alleged incident.
Leinster have released a statement on the alleged incident.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER RUGBY HAS confirmed its investigation into an alleged incident involving a former player and current academy player has concluded ‘to the satisfaction of all parties’.

It is claimed the academy player was knocked unconscious when punched by the ex-player during Leinster’s Pro14 title-winning celebrations on the evening of Saturday 25 May in Dublin.

In a statement to The42 on Wednesday evening, Leinster say the academy player has made a full recovery and the province will not be making any further comment on the incident.  

“Leinster Rugby is aware of an alleged incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 26 May 2019 involving one of our Academy players and a former Leinster Rugby employee,” the statement read.

“An internal investigation was carried out by Leinster Rugby, which has concluded to the satisfaction of all parties and as a result we will not be making any further comment on the incident other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery.” 

