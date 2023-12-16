'Massive battle for our pack' - Leinster aim to strengthen Champions Cup intent against Sharks

FOLLOWING THE HIGH of finally overcoming La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre six days ago, Leinster will be looking to make a further statement of intent when Sale Sharks pay a visit to the RDS in Pool D of the Champions Cup this evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

Like their opponents in Ballsbridge later on today, Sale enjoyed a productive start to their European campaign with a 28-5 triumph against Stade Francais at the AJ Bell Stadium last weekend.

After reaching last season’s final, Sale are the current pace-setters in Premiership Rugby with six wins from eight games to date.

They have suffered heavy losses on the road at the expense of Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins in the English top-flight, but speaking earlier this week, Leinster assistant coach Andrew Goodman said he saw enough evidence in the latter game at Twickenham Stoop on 1 December to get a sense of what today’s opponents are all about.

“I had a really close look at the Harlequins game. They used the ball well, Harlequins, so we picked a few things up from that game. The overriding thing from that game is they [Sale] have a clear DNA in how they want to play the game. A strong set-piece, scrum and lineout, and they kick extremely well,” Goodman said.

“They’ve a really good plan off the back of their kicking, whether it’s contestable or long. It’s going to be a massive battle for our pack to try and nullify what they try and do with their set-piece.”

While they haven’t opted for wholesale changes like their cross-channel counterparts – Tom Roebuck, Tommy Taylor, Ben Bamber and Sam Dugdale are only players to be retained in a depleted Sale starting line-up – the Leinster coaching team have nevertheless made some significant alterations for their first home European game of the season.

With Harry Byrne currently going through graduated return to play protocols after suffering a head injury in the La Rochelle game, Ciaran Frawley is named in the 10 position for the first time in the Champions Cup. Elsewhere, Thomas Clarkson is offered a European debut at tighthead prop, Jason Jenkins takes over from Joe McCarthy in the second row and Josh van der Flier returns at openside flanker after coming off the bench last Sunday.

Byrne’s aforementioned absence has also opened the door for Sam Prendergast to be listed amongst the Leinster replacements. The Kildare native was a key figure on the Ireland U20s side that secured a Six Nations Grand Slam and reached the World Rugby Under 20 Championship final earlier this year and Goodman has no doubt he is capable of stepping up to the European club grade.

“He has a great skill set and he’s a really composed young man. Seeing out on the training field even, he’s class. He’s got time on the ball. He’s a really confident and composed guy. At the age of 20, he’s not afraid to demand of those around him, which is a great sign for a young 10,” Goodman stated.

