Remember when Saracens last defeated Leinster in the 2019 Champions Cup final, they had George Kruis (now playing in Japan) and Will Skelton (now at La Rochelle) in their second row, Ben Spencer (currently on Bath’s books) and Owen Farrell – who is suspended – at half-back. Liam Williams (Scarlets), Alex Lozowski (on loan at Montpellier) and Titi Lamositele (at Montpellier) also played that day in Newcastle.

They still have an impressive team – although their bench does not look anywhere near as strong as Leinster’s. The key for Saracens today is the performance of out-half, Alex Goode, who relocates from full-back to replace the suspended, Farrell.

It is worth noting that Goode also played out-half in the quarter-final stage last year, when Sarries beat Glasgow Warriors. He excelled that day although Leinster are a tougher opponent.

They have made big calls for this game, Johnny Sexton’s return an inevitable one but the decision to opt for Will Connors over Josh van der Flier was something of a surprise. Luke McGrath joins Sexton at half-back with Sean Cronin getting the nod over Ronan Kelleher.

Here are the teams –

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Jonathan Sexton (Captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Ryan Baird

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Saracens

15 Elliot Daly

14 Alex Lewington

13 Duncan Taylor

12 Brad Barritt (Captain)

11 Sean Maitland

10 Alex Goode

9 Richard Wigglesworth

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Vincent Koch

4 Maro Itoje

5 Tim Swinson

6 Mike Rhodes

7 Jackson Wray

8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Richard Barrington

18 Alec Clarey

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Calum Clark

21 Aled Davies

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Dom Morris