Two of the game’s great rivals face off in Dublin.
Remember when Saracens last defeated Leinster in the 2019 Champions Cup final, they had George Kruis (now playing in Japan) and Will Skelton (now at La Rochelle) in their second row, Ben Spencer (currently on Bath’s books) and Owen Farrell – who is suspended – at half-back. Liam Williams (Scarlets), Alex Lozowski (on loan at Montpellier) and Titi Lamositele (at Montpellier) also played that day in Newcastle.
They still have an impressive team – although their bench does not look anywhere near as strong as Leinster’s. The key for Saracens today is the performance of out-half, Alex Goode, who relocates from full-back to replace the suspended, Farrell.
It is worth noting that Goode also played out-half in the quarter-final stage last year, when Sarries beat Glasgow Warriors. He excelled that day although Leinster are a tougher opponent.
They have made big calls for this game, Johnny Sexton’s return an inevitable one but the decision to opt for Will Connors over Josh van der Flier was something of a surprise. Luke McGrath joins Sexton at half-back with Sean Cronin getting the nod over Ronan Kelleher.
Here are the teams –
Leinster
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jonathan Sexton (Captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan
Replacements
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Ryan Baird
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Saracens
15 Elliot Daly
14 Alex Lewington
13 Duncan Taylor
12 Brad Barritt (Captain)
11 Sean Maitland
10 Alex Goode
9 Richard Wigglesworth
1 Mako Vunipola
2 Jamie George
3 Vincent Koch
4 Maro Itoje
5 Tim Swinson
6 Mike Rhodes
7 Jackson Wray
8 Billy Vunipola
Replacements
16 Tom Woolstencroft
17 Richard Barrington
18 Alec Clarey
19 Callum Hunter-Hill
20 Calum Clark
21 Aled Davies
22 Manu Vunipola
23 Dom Morris
Good afternoon and welcome to our liveblog for this much-anticipated Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Saracens.
It has been billed as the tie of the round with good reason, Saracens beating Leinster in last year’s final by 10 points in Newcastle. For their part, Leinster have rattled off 25 successive victories ever since.
That’s only one reason why they are favourites to win today, the absence of seven of the XV who started for Saracens in that 2018/19 final victory over Leinster being the secondary factor.
Kick-off is at 3pm, so get settled in.
